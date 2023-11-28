North East Derbyshire District Council appoints new ASB officer and launches new team

North East Derbyshire District Council are putting extra resources into helping our communities and tackling anti social behaviour by appointing a new ASB officer.

This new officer will be a visual presence working alongside the police and other partners to work with residents, businesses and communities to help tackle issues in that area, undertake low level enforcement and look at education and diversionary activities.

NEDDC has a wide range of powers available to help address anti-social behaviour and the ASB Officer has the responsibility to deal with nuisance behaviour that is not criminal, tackling things like noisy neighbours, abandoned cars, vandalism, graffiti, litter and youth nuisance.

The funding for the first year of this scheme has come from Angelique Foster, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, through the initiative “Derbyshire Action Against ASB”.

Cllr Barker & NEDDC Dignitaries with Cllr A.Forster in middle.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said, 'As part of my pledge to becoming leader was to increase feet on the ground and help tackle issues of ASB in our district, and I’m delighted we've been able to do it, and so quickly too to help benefit the residents of North East Derbyshire.

We’re conducting a quarterly survey, with one already live, to help us get feedback from our residents and businesses ensuring everybody feels safe no matter the place, date or time.'

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I am pleased to have created this scheme and to be able to provide funding for this new post. It will support the roll-out of my ASB Action Plan in North East Derbyshire.

"ASB has a serious and detrimental impact on people’s lives and is unacceptable. The roll out of hotspot police enforcement patrols has already reduced nuisance behaviour and also helped to remove dangerous weapons from our streets and prevented the escalation of serious incidents. We must all stand together to fight these problems and partnership working is paramount to building the safe and strong communities we want to live in.

“Residents are fully behind this action. They want to see evidence that the perpetrators of ASB are being dealt with quickly and effectively and that police and partners are doing everything possible to protect them. I am pleased that North East Derbyshire District Council has fully embraced this opportunity and I look forward to continuing our positive partnership and working closely with them to reduce ASB even further.”

Residents of Clay Cross can complete the Anti-Social Behaviour Consultation survey by clicking the link: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/mh5k9z. This survey runs until the end of December.