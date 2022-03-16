North Derbyshire planning applications – from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Matlock and Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

26 Westwood Lane, Brimington: Alterations to existing bungalow to include additional storey, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and porch.

37 High Street, Staveley, Derbyshire: Add new hip roof to existing flat roof – with roof covering to match existing neighbour roof covering.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

8 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

6 Etwall Close, Holme Hall: Single storey side extension. Conditional permission.

196 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Surfacing the driveway and erection of new front gates and railings. Conditional permission.

38 Brooklyn Drive, Brockwell: Two-storey rear extension providing a new kitchen and living area on the ground floor and additional first-floor bedrooms. Conditional permission.

73 Cotterhill Lane, Brimington: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of new single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Ridgewood House Residential Home, 13 Dukes Drive, Newbold: Bedroom extension to turn elderly person 20-bedroom nursing home into 21-bedroom nursing home.

Conditional permission.

12 Melrose Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear and side extension and internal and external alterations – bay window to front elevation. Conditional permission.

14 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing rear extensions and conservatory and erection of two-storey rear and side extension and single-storey side extension, erection of new boundary wall and entrance gates and new velux roof lights to existing roof space. Conditional permission.

Unit 52, Carrwood Road, Chesterfield Trading Estate: Outline planning for erection of B2 Industrial unit. Refused.

31 Queen Mary Road Chesterfield: Second-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

15 Chapel Lane West, Chesterfield: Demolition of the existing bungalow, re-build retaining wall to southern boundary and erection of a new detached dwelling. Conditional permission.

4 Woodland Walk, Holme Hall: Dormer loft conversion Including raising ridge by 1m and full render of property and demolition of existing garage and erection of rendered self contained annex for a dependent relative. Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Matlock Farm, Park Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock: Three party rooms, new handwash and kitchen facility and managers office.

5 Harewood Road, Holymoorside: Demolition of attached garage and construction of one-and-a-half-storey side extension and extension of rear decking.

38 Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: Ground and first-floor extension.

15 Acorn Ridge, Walton, Chesterfield: Single-storey annex to side of property.

Job Centre Plus, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Change of use from former Job Centre to betting shop.

5 The Paddocks, Jetting Street, Milltown, Ashover: Single-storey extension to form garden room and two dormer windows to attic accommodation.

Hagg Hill Hall, Hagg Hill, New Tupton: Retention of two garden cabins.

Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Notification of intention to fell one tree within Ashover conservation area.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Wellspring, Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Prior approval application for additional storey to existing dwelling. Approved.

92 Hallowes Lane, Dronfield: Triple garage with living space above including a Juliette balcony. Conditional permission.

98 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single and two-storey front extension, single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

51 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

154 Main Road, Shirland, Alfreton: Single storey front and rear extensions along with associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.

Unit 1, North House, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield: Single-skin mono-pitched building. for possible workshop/storage use. Conditional permission.

6 Vale Close, Dronfield: Bay window and porch extension to the front of the house with render finish to match back house. Conditional permission.

94 Green Lane, Dronfield: Hipped roof to gable with rear dormer for accommodation in roof space. Conditional permission.