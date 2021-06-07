Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for the week commencing Monday, May 24.

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

Land adjacent Brimington Methodist Church, Hall Road, Brimington: Fifteen-metre-high slim-line street pole, wrap around cabinet and three cabinets with ancillary works;

Willets Bros, King Street, North Whittington Moor: Conversion and sub-division of two existing industrial units into five self-contained industrial units;

10 McMahon Avenue, Inkersall: Two-storey side extension;

18 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension, new utility room/WC, roof and internal alterations;

McDonald’s Restaurant, West Bars, Chesterfield: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

12 Endowood Road, Somersall: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension;

152 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Conversion and extension of garage to garden room;

85 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall: Two-storey side extension;

18 Sydney Street, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension;

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

Car park opposite cemetery, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Levelling off of existing car park surface and resurfacing and marking out of parking bays;

Whitting Valley Road Trading Estate, Unit 17A, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington: Seven externally illuminated fascia signs;

10 Endowood Road, Somersall: Two-storey side extension.

Green light for tree work at football pitches

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Football Pitches, Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Crown reduce one oak tree. Conditonal permission;

Cock and Magpie, 2 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Removal of laurel bush. Approved;

2 Somersall Willows, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission;

303 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission;

62 The Green, Hasland: Demolition of rear conservatory and erection of rear, single-storey extension with raised patio. Conditional permission;

106 Tapton View Road, Newbold: Extension to existing storage shed. Withdrawn;

16 Poppy Crescent, Chesterfield: Conservatory and garden shed. Conditional permission;

6 Cotterhill Lane, Brimington: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Bank Close House Residential Home, Hasland Road, Hasland: Removal of timber gate and frame to external courtyard and replace with new glazed door set. Conditional permission;

Hairdresser and hot food takeaway plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

77 Park Lane Pinxton: Double-storey extension to side;

15 Franklin Avenue, Whitwell: Two-storey side extension;

30 Hawthorne Avenue, Tibshelf: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension;

The Stanton, Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Change of use of ground floor to hairdresser, retail shop and hot food takeaway;

39 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Single-storey extension;

8 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Fell two holly trees;

14 Duke Street, South Normanton: Detached, three-bedroom dwelling;

31 High Street, Whitwell: Replacement of fascias, soffits, bargeboards, rainwater goods and some windows and doors;

157 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Exchange existing window opening into a door opening. Add an additional window opening to west facing wall. Replace all existing windows and doors, changing them from timber to flush casement wood-effect upvc;

110 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Single-storey extension to the front;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea River Rail Crossing, off Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Demolition of multi-span concrete bridge spanning the Doe Lea River and rail corridor to the east of the former Markham Colliery site;

35 Sidings Way, Westhouses: Fence.

Solar farm set for go-ahead

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

119 The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Single-storey extension. Prior approval not required;

Dale Nursery, Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: Nursery entrance building to improve on-site security and plant sales area. Conditional permission;

156 Skinner Street, Creswell: Crown reduce sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

6 Acreage Lane, Shirebrook: Attached dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land north of Alfreton, south of B6025, Meadow Lane, Alfreton: Solar farm. No objections;

152 Skinner Street, Creswell: Remove epicormic of lime tree. Conditional permission;

125-127 Market Street, South Normanton: Conversion of rear outbuilding to form living accommodation, and extension to roof. Conditional permission;

10 Croft Close, Pinxton: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

47 Bentinck Road, Shuttlewood: Single-storey extension to kitchen with flat roof. Conditional permission;

Land rear of 221 Creswell Road, Clowne: Local development order for residential development. Conditional permission.

Plans unveiled for housing scheme

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

High Oredish Farm, Berridge Lane, Ashover: Agricultural building for the storage of farm implements, hay and feed;

128B High Street, Eckington Fell eucalyptus tree;

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Single-storey rear extension;

1 Allpits Road, Calow: Single-storey rear extension;

30 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Thirteen dwellings;

25 Berwick Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension;

3 Highgate Drive, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension;

42 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension;

7 Allestree Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

18 Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: Two-storey side extension, demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with single-storey rear extension;

173 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Replacement of existing garage with new double garage;

2 Hardie Street, Eckington: Demolition of existing rear shed and conservatory and erection of two-storey rear extension and raised decking;

85 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Detached, timber-framed double garage;

Shirecliffe Farm, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Detached double garage and hardstanding to front;

4 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Replacement of car port with single-storey side extension and alterations to rear openings;

Cruck Barn, Pocknedge Lane, Holymoorside: Proposed storm porch to rear of converted barn;

172 Carr Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Change front bay window to accommodate new ground floor doors, front and rear dormers, new render, windows and roof tiles;

Brinslea, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Alterations to front elevation including new windows;

Corner House, Press Lane, Old Tupton: Change of use from holiday let to ancillary residential accommodation;

Bacons Springs Farm, Mill Lane, Clay Cross: Porch and new solid roof over existing conservatory;

25 Rosebud Way, Holmewood: Single-storey extenstion to front and garage conversion to habitable accommodation;

157 Chesterfield Road, Holmewood: Two-storey rear extension;

8 Cutler Close, Killamarsh: Single-storey rear extension

98 Oakhill Road, Dronfield: First-floor side extension over existing ground-floor accommodation;

Pinegroves Caravan Park, High Lane, Tansley: Use for static and touring caravans without control on the number;

17 New Road, Holymoorside: First-floor front extension over existing garage, increased roof height to facilitate loft conversion, raised parking area and creation of new access;

60 Staniforth Avenue, Eckington: Partial demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension and alteration to openings;

29 Southgate, Eckington: Renovation of outbuilding including replacement roof, two sliding glazed doors and one replacement window;

87 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension and two-storey side extension;

1 Pond Lane, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey side extension;

The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside: Retention of ancillary storage units and erection of screen fencing, cladding and associated hard and soft landscaping works;

54 Snape Hill Crescent, Dronfield: Two-storey side and rear extension;

36 Netherfields Crescent, Dronfield: Removal of existing garage and proposed two-storey side extension with single-storey extension to the rear and new porch;

119 Coniston Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side and rear extensions and porch to the front elevation;

Conlands, Carr Lane, Brackenfield: Agricultural store;

169 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Two-storey rear extension and conversion of garage to living accommodation;

Land between The Brook and 41 Snowdon Lane, Troway: Timber stable, associated yard area, grassed access and repositioned field gate;

Barlow Lees Farm, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Change of use of outbuildings to dwelling, single-storey and two-storey front extensions, single-storey side extension, alterations to roof including front dormer and skylights on front and rear and on converted outbuildings, increase in roof height of existing outbuildings and extension to form single-storey workshop, demolition of open-sided hay barn, erection of stable block;

61 Cutthorpe Road, Cutthorpe: Single-storey side and rear extensions and loft conversion with front and rear dormer windows;

66 Hallowes Lane, Dronfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions;

14 Burnaston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Replace conservatory with single-storey rear extension;

42 Mods Lane, Barlow: Replacement of lean-to greenhouse with single-storey side extension and a detached double garage;

43 Main Road, Higham: Removal of existing stable/store building and construction of oak-framed garage/store building;

28 Salisbury Avenue, Dronfield: Pitched roof over existing two-storey side extension;

93 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor side extension above existing garage, front porch and rear dormer windows with Juliet balconies;

10A Upperthorpe Villas, Killamarsh: Two-storey rear extension to form annexe to house;

Spitewinter Farm, Matlock Road, Spitewinter: Agricultural building;

47 Davids Drive, Wingerworth: Replace garage with a single-storey side extension;

159 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two dwellings.

Green light for school’s tree works

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Dronfield County Junior School, School Lane, Dronfield: Remove alder tree. No objection;

Land east of Penny House, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Tree works. No objection;

20 Moonpenny Way, Dronfield: Remove one leylandii and one willow. No objection;

18 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Balcony with external staircase to garden. Conditional permission;

10 Landseer Close, Dronfield: Front porch. Conditional permission;

6 Acer Close, Killamarsh: First-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Lodge, College Road, Spinkhill: Tree works. Conditional permission;

78 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

9 The Crescent, Holmesfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Hill Top House, Main Road, Stretton: Part single-storey, part two-storey extension at rear and side. Conditional permission;

Kalinber, Coupe Lane, Old Tupton: Conversion of garage and store into additional accommodation. Conditional permission;

Bramley Moor Farm, 38 Main Road, Marsh Lane: First-floor balcony over ground-floor extension. Conditional permission;

1 Reynard Crescent, Renishaw: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

16 Stead Street, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension and front porch. Conditional permission;

The Birches, Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Single-storey side extension to existing garage. Conditional permission;

10 Hayfield Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

25 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland: Demolition of garage and replacement with two-storey side and rear extension with internally fixed Juliet balcony and loft conversion. Conditional permission;

33 Upperthorpe Road, Killamarsh: Single-storey kitchen extension at rear and two-storey extension on footprint of existing conservatory at rear of property. Conditional permission;

Moorhay Plantation, Top Lane, Wadshelf: Replacement of existing building with agricultural-type, steel-portal-framed building. Approved;

The Oaks, Amber Lane, Slack, Ashover: Soil mound for screening purposes. Conditional permission;

Bestwood House, Bestwood Drive, Clay Cross: Two buildings consisting of two, two-storey semi-detached and one dormer detached dwellings. Conditional permission;

Land between old canal and north side of Primrose Lane, Killamarsh: Fifty dwellings. Refused.

Office and games room plan for barn

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

Rose Cottage, Snapes Lane, Snelston: Single-storey rear extension;

Meadow Cottage, 1 Russell Square, Main Road, Hulland Ward: Two-storey extension to existing dwelling;

4 Kirby Lane, Darley Bridge: Two-storey side extension and demolition of existing garage;

Our Lady and St Teresa of Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth: Dismantle two poplar trees to as near to ground level as possible;

Yew Tree Cottage, Hemp Yard, Kirk Ireton: Repointing of boundary wall and Hemp Yard facing gable end;

Iona, 44 Summer Lane, Wirksworth: Single-storey side extension;

8 The Firs, Wyaston: Single-storey rear extension;

Hillview, Mapleton Road, Mapleton: Alterations to outbuilding;

Leapley, Mount Farm, Leapley Lane, Yeaveley: Conversion of barn/storage building into an office and games/cinema room;

Osmaston Polo Ground, Quilow Lane, Osmaston: Siting of storage building.

Green light for art business

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Wellow House, 1 Normanhurst Park, Darley Dale: Removal of two lime trees. Conditional permission;

Callow View, Belle Vue Road, Ashbourn: Reinstatement of listed gates via introduction of ancillary steel posts. Approved;

Derwent Reach, Aston Lane, Oker, Matlock: Replacement garage/office with ancillary accommodation at first floor. Refused;

Garage rear of 10 West End, Wirksworth: External alterations to building, use of first floor as an office/studio space. Conditional permission;

Acorn Country Store, 11-15 Horse and Jockey Yard, St John Street, Ashbourne: Internal and external alterations to form fire escape and removal of internal doorway linking to adjacent property. Conditional permission;

Rough Grounds Farm, Cubley Common, Cubley: Extension to agricultural building for the housing of livestock. Conditional permission;

Barn at Mukkibruk Farm, Intakes Lane, Turnditch: Use of outbuilding as separate dwelling house: Approved;

Valley View Farm, New Road, Mercaston: Extension to agricultural building for calf rearing and implement/food storage. Conditional permission;

Ednaston Manor, Painters Lane, Ednaston: Storage building. Approved;

Holly Tree Cottage, Alfreton Road, The Cliff, Matlock: Crown reduce holly and ash trees, fell sycamore tree.1no. Conditional permission;

Bransdale, Pump Lane, Doveridge: Single-storey garage extension. Conditional permission;

Beechmount, Pinfold Lane, Bradley: Removal of two. agricultural buildings and erection of replacement agricultural storage building. Conditional permission;

Upper floors, 21-21A St John Street, Wirksworth: Change of use from flat to offices for art business; Conditional permission;

Land adjacent to Thorpe View Barn, 2 Long View Lane, Clifton: Alpaca shelter and associated change of use of land. Conditional permission.