A study has revealed that one part of Derbyshire is among the worst places in the county for dog fouling – and you can see where Chesterfield and Bolsover rank here.

Puppies.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading dog marketplaces, sent Freedom of Information Requests to English councils, asking for the number of dog fouling reports in their area, the number of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) issued related to the reports and the number of enforcement officers responsible for monitoring and addressing dog fouling.

Erewash, had the third-most reports of dog fouling across England, with 4,047 reports made to the council in the past five years. Chesterfield was ranked at 20th among the local authorities that provided data, with Bolsover coming in at 27th place in the list.

The full statistics for each Derbyshire authority that was ranked among the top 30 places for dog fouling reports can be found below:

Erewash Borough Council:

Number of reports: 4,047.

Number of FPNs: 224.

Total value of fines handed out: £1,920

Enforcement officers: Three.

Chesterfield Borough Council:

Number of reports: 836.

Number of FPNs: Seven.

Total value of fines handed out: £490.

Enforcement officers: 1.5FTE – (addressing dog fouling is just one of a number of enforcement roles the member of staff has to carry out as part of their role).

Bolsover District Council:

Number of reports: 669.

Number of FPNs: 0.

Total value of fines handed out: £0

Enforcement officers: 0.

A spokesperson for Puppies.co.uk said, “Owners are legally required to pick up their dog’s poo in public, and while most regularly do, a worrying number are failing to dispose of their dog’s waste properly.

“Dog waste isn’t just unsightly; it’s a public health risk that can help spread disease. So, it’s important to be a responsible dog owner and ensure you’re doing your bit to look after your local area, keeping it tidy and hygienic for everyone.”