New service to support Derbyshire residents during cost of living crisis

North East Derbyshire District Council’s Cabinet agreed to set up a Community Outreach Service within the Environmental Health department, using funding from the Better Care Fund.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s Cabinet agreed to set up a Community Outreach Service within the Environmental Health department, using funding from the Better Care Fund.

Deputy leader and member for environmental services Councillor Charlotte Cupit said the move was in response to the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “In a nutshell, what the workers will do is in the next two years they’ll be able to provide really targeted support to families and individuals who are struggling financially and it’s going to that extra level to be able to help with form filling and things like that.”

She continued: “This is just an extra support for residents and to be able to provide that wrap-around support for families.”