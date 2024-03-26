Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From furniture and homeware to garden equipment, books, CDs and vinyl, there’s a host of pre-loved items ready for a new home – so why not pop along to the centre on Buttermilk Lane in Bolsover and bag yourself a deal.

The shop, which is stocked with items collected at eight of the county council’s nine recycling centres, is run by contractors H W Martin – who operate the eight recycling centres on the council’s behalf.

All goods are checked to ensure products are of high quality before being displayed for sale, and customers can take a look around the shop during opening hours at the recycling centre: 8.30am – 6.00pm every day, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Coun Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member Infrastructure and Environment, and Craig Capper, Contract Manager for H W Martin.

Typical items sold in the reuse shop include:

Furniture.

Crockery, pots, cutlery, kitchen goods.

Books, CDs, records and DVDs – all should be originals and not copies.

Ornaments.

Pictures, picture frames and pieces of art.

Garden furniture, garden tools, garden ornaments.

Premium clothing and footwear – donated directly to the shop.

Toys and board games.

Purchases can be made using cash or electronically.

Proceeds from sales at the reuse shop will go towards running costs of the shop, and any profits will be shared equally between the county council, H W Martin and charitable causes.

The county council’s share of any profits will be put back into its waste management budget, which pays for services like the running of household waste recycling centres.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “Reuse shops provide an opportunity for local residents to purchase items at low cost and we’ve seen some really great examples of where councils elsewhere in the UK are operating re-use shops really successfully.

“Re-use is even better for the environment than recycling, as it means items can be put to good use without having to use energy to re-process them and turn them into something new.

“If the re-use shop at Bolsover proves popular then we will consider opening further stores at other recycling centres across the county.”