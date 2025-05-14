A council is aiming to ban barbecues, fireworks and campfires across parts of the Peak District – issuing their plans after a major wildfire that broke out less than a month ago.

Lighting fires, barbecues, fireworks and sky lanterns could be banned to help prevent wildfires at high-risk locations in the High Peak.

Since the start of this year, firefighters have already attended around 20 incidents, including the recent large fire in the Goyt Valley –which closed roads and lasted several days.

High Peak Borough Council is now proposing to introduce a Public Space Protection Order which includes measures to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area.

This photo shows the aftermath of a recent wildfire in the Peak District. New Mills Fire Station - Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Executive Councillor for Community Safety, Godfrey Claff, said: “The fires in Los Angeles earlier this year were a stark demonstration of the enormous risk to life and property that wildfires cause. We've had a reminder of the very local threat to our communities just recently with the large fire in the Goyt Valley.

“Unfortunately, fires are often caused by the careless or thoughtless behaviour of people who are spending leisure time in the very landscapes the fires destroy.

“This is something we all need to be concerned about and it's up to each of us to ensure we are not behaving in a way that exacerbates that risk.

"We want to do what we can to reduce the risk of human activity causing wildfires which is why we're proposing this ban. Before we make a final decision, we're inviting people to share their views by completing a short online survey and I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Fires damage wildlife and biodiversity, including the loss of grazing land and damage to water catchments and supplies. They can also result in substantial carbon loss which has a direct impact on climate change – something the council has pledged to address.

Councillor Jean Todd, executive councillor for climate change and environment, added: “In addition to the potentially devastating impact of wildfires on our communities, the environmental damage lasts decades.

“The areas where the fires occur take a very long time to recover and any conservation and restoration work that has been carried out is lost, putting us right back to the start again. That's why we want to put this order in place and I hope people will support us with this.”

You can find out more and complete the online survey here. The survey runs until Monday, May 26. Anyone unable to complete the online survey can call the council's customer contact centre on 0345 129 7777.