New housing scheme may pave the way for hundreds of homes near Derbyshire village

Work is due to begin on a new housing scheme with 143 homes at a Derbyshire village as part of the first phase of a potential four-phase residential development for a possible 650 dwellings with facilities.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved planning permission and the reserved matters for Harron Homes to build the new Low Ridding development with 143 homes, parking areas, secondary roads and landscaping on land south of Worksop Road, at Mastin Moor, near Staveley.

House builder Harron Homes has now announced that work is due to start on the 143-home site this June with a marketing suite ready for visitors by November despite previously raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land, increased traffic and the possible strain on facilities.

Andrew Priestley, Land Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Overall Low Ridding will be the perfect setting for commuters and families wanting a change of pace, and we look forward to sharing further updates soon.”

Pictured Is Typical Street Scene Of A Harron Homes Development, Courtesy Of Harron Homes

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved the final reserved matters in March relating to the house building element of the 143-home development and relating to the access roads to the properties, although the spine road into the site had already been approved.

The development is the first phase of a potential four-phase development in the village after the council has previously given conditional permission for a possible residential development in the area of up to 650 dwellings with facilities, services, offices, open space, and a community garden extension.

House builder Harron Homes amended the application for the 143-home development to meet planning approval and it will include two-storey properties with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Harron Homes North Midlands also confirmed 15 acres of land, on Bolsover Road, was purchased to build the 143 homes from the Devonshire Group – whose portfolio includes stately home Chatsworth House – for the first phase of the possible four-phase development in Mastin Moor.

The developers stated the 143-home development will also consist of a tree lined spine road linking the scheme to the wider area, and the developers aim to provide open space and landscaping with plans to enhance biodiversity on the site.

It will also include a total of seven two-bedroom and four-bedroom, cheaper priced ‘affordable homes’ but those opposed to the development have argued that this only represents about five per cent of the overall 143 properties.

Some also submitted objections arguing the development will mean a loss of agricultural land and the loss of a wildlife haven and that it will place extra pressure on schools, GPs and dentists.

Among seven formal representations received by the council there were also concerns the nearby A619 is already a busy road during rush-hour with increasing harmful exhaust fumes and traffic making it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.

However, the National Highways organisation raised no objections to the planning application for the 143 homes and Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority considered the planned street design, the connecting streets and minor footways to be appropriate.

Harron Homes stressed the development will enhance biodiversity in the area and the site also includes a ‘skills hub’ to provide training for budding construction workers.

The developers also stated that Low Ridding will sit among 20 hectares of green, open space with children’s play areas, informal recreation spaces and there will also be tree planting to increase biodiversity.

Mr Priestley said “We’re delighted to be working with the Devonshire Group to bring a fantastic selection of homes to Mastin Moor. The skills hub is also going to be a great addition really benefiting local people.”