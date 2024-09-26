New houses and home improvement schemes among latest north Derbyshire planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

23 Hillside Drive, Walton, Chesterfield: ​50% crown reduction of ash tree to good quality pollard points, due to the bracket fungus and also the close proximity to houses.

50 Ringwood Road, Brimington: Outline planning for one self-build and custom build bungalow in the rear garden.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

26 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Erection of a porch, block paving to front and alterations to boundary wall. Conditional permission.

Land to the north of Northmoor View, Brimington: Discharge of two conditions, the first regarding highway layout and the second regarding details of the proposed arrangements and maintenance of proposed streets in relation to an application for approval of reserved matters for 150 dwellings. Discharge of condition regarding highway layout condition is granted, the second condition is outstanding.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Thickwood Lodge, Baslow Road, Owler Bar: Listed building consent for repair to damaged stonework to Grade II listed tower revealed during demolition of existing extension. Proposal to reinstate a length of the stringer course on the south-west elevation and to repair damaged stonework around the existing opening. Repair to damaged stonework on the north-west elevation and to infill the arched opening as per the original tower design.

6 Emes Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing single storey rear part of the house.

1 Church Close, Renishaw: Side and rear extension to form new kitchen/dining and lounge plus internal alteration work.

11 Ravencar Road, Eckington: Application under the neighbour notification scheme to replace a rear conservatory with a brick built single storey rear extension.

Birch Court Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Replacement of the existing boundary fence with 1.2m high metal estate railings.

1 Stonelow Crescent, Dronfield: New porch to front elevation of bungalow.

5 Walton Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of a detached garage, erection of a two storey side extension with single storey rear extension and front canopy. Render to front and rear elevations.

Barns and land on the south-west end of Gill Lane, Grassmoor: Prior approval application for the change of use of the existing agricultural building to provide two dwellings. Prior approval application for the change of use of the existing agricultural building to provide one dwelling.

2A High Street, Dronfield: Change of use of existing offices and Yoga Studio to three residential apartments at 2-10 High Street.

Woodseats Hall, Jonnygate Lane, Barlow: Listed building consent for reinstatement of residential use of the existing garage/store within the footprint of the hall.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Silkstone House, 11 Stone Close, Coal Aston: Notification of works to two silver birch tree. Approved.

2 Ferndale Rise, Coal Aston: Erection of a single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.block paved driveway. Conditionally approved.

20 Mill Street, Barlow: First floor extension over existing ground floor extension. Conditionally approved.

Pasture House, Pasture Lane, Stonebroom: First floor bedroom balcony overlooking side garden.

Sycamores, Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Replacement of prefabricated garage with single storey garage with pitched roof incorporating roller shutter style door/area for two cars, attached car port for one car and attached log store. Conditionally approved.

80 Green Lane, Dronfield: Flat roof side dormer. Conditionally approved.

9 Belfit Drive, Wingerworth: Two storey rear extension with a single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

95 Church Lane, Clowne: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 5m, with a maximum height of 3.975m and eaves height of 2.4m.

The Robin Hood Hotel, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell, Alfreton: Fell two Norway maple trees and one sycamore tree.

32 Elmhurst Avenue, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Two storey extension to the side.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

1 Park View Close, Bolsover: 20% crown reduction to two sycamores and one lime tree. Granted conditionally.

48 Mill Street, Clowne: Conversion of former offices into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation with bin store and cycle parking. Granted conditionally.

Land opposite 63 Prospect Drive, Shirebrook: Erection of three detached bungalows.

The Old Barn, 2 Highfield Close, Palterton: Single storey home office/lounge. Granted conditionally.