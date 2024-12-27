New homes plan for historic Derbyshire industrial site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes plans have returned for part of a widely contaminated historic Derbyshire industrial site which has lain derelict for more than 50 years.

The former Oakwell Brickworks, between Ilkeston and Kirk Hallam Stanton, have lain derelict since 1966 but now fresh home plans have been filed for part of the former industrial site.

Waterville Land Ltd, based in Birmingham, has submitted plans to Erewash Borough Council for 82 houses on the western edge of the site, stemming off Derby Road and bordering the Nutbrook Trail.

A map for the project shows that only a small section of the former brickworks would form part of the development, with no houses to be built on the widely contaminated plot.

The former Oakwell Brickworks site near Kirk Hallam, Little Hallam and Ilkeston

Instead, homes would sit directly alongside the former brickworks – home to the decaying Grade-II listed Hoffman Kiln – but the scheme would develop part of the former industrial site purely for a flood water collection pond.

The site’s history stretches back more than 100 years, during which it has been mined for coal, become a dumping site of toxic materials, seen widespread fly-tipping of asbestos, been a storage space and tip for World War Two bombs – as well as a renowned brickworks.

Contamination fears have consistently stalled housing plans on the overall former brickworks, with the borough council having earmarked the site for 519 houses and a further 138 on adjoining plots in 2012.

Much of the land was used for the dumping of offshoots from the Stanton Ironworks nearby – the firm had bought the brickworks in 1919 and later merged it fully with its own operations.

Ground investigation expert RSK was commissioned to look into the site by owners Tata Steel.

It detailed that Stanton had filled clay pits on the site with blast furnace and concrete slurry, oil residue, coke grit, ammonia and sulphur building waste including foundry sand, spent lime and asbestos-containing materials.

RSK found that the “main contaminant of concern” was lead while there were also “elevated concentrations” of arsenic, cyanide and benzo(a)pyrene. It said that asbestos material has also been found in samples and seen on the site from historic and current fly-tipping issues.

The plans from Waterville Lane would see the demolition of a home in Derby Road to create access to the proposed site.

A box on the application form for whether the land is known to be contaminated or not has been ticked “no” and a box for land suspected to be contaminated is also ticked “no”, while a box labelled “a proposed use that would be particularly vulnerable to the presence of contamination” has been ticked “yes”.

Application documents detail that Mark Fitzpatrick, now listed as a former director of Waterville Land owners, had submitted the scheme, while a ground investigation report from Arena Geo Limited was commissioned by Village Partnerships, of which Mr Fitzpatrick is a director. RCA Regeneration, agents for the application, have been approached in order to obtain a comment from Mr Fitzpatrick.

The application says the project would provide 171 parking spaces – two per home – with homes to include 58 market houses and 24 affordable homes. Of the homes, 44 would be two-bed houses, 31 would be three bed houses and seven would be four-bed houses.