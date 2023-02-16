New development at major Chesterfield business park set to create 150 new jobs

Four new buildings will be built at Markham Vale, the flagship regeneration scheme on the outskirts of Chesterfield, after planning permission was approved.

The plans will see an additional 107,250 sq. ft. of new buildings provided by development partner HBD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning industrial and logistics scheme will see another six acres developed to deliver the new units, with the potential to create a further 150 jobs at the site on the western side of Enterprise Way.

Four new buildings are set to be constructed at Markham Vale.

Sustainability will be a key focus for each of the new buildings, which will be designed to achieve BREEAM “excellent” and will be available on either a freehold or a leasehold basis.

Richard Hinds, senior development manager at HBD, said: “Markham Vale is one of the region’s most successful destinations for industrial, logistics and warehousing space so it’s great to be able to expand the scheme to meet demand for well-located Grade A space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decision to approve a further 107,000 sq. ft. is testament to the longstanding partnership between HBD and Derbyshire County Council and our commitment to continuing to progress crucial regeneration schemes like Markham Vale when the economic outlook is more challenging. We are currently in discussion with several occupiers looking for bespoke design and build units and expect work to start on site in the second half of the year.”