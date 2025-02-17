New banking hub set to open in Derbyshire town after NatWest closure left the Peak District without a single bank

A new banking hub is set to open its doors in a Derbyshire town – after residents across the Peak District National Park faced 12 months without a high street bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) is set to host a temporary banking hub at one of their buildings in Bakewell – with hopes that the facility will launch for residents at the end of February.

The council’s Agricultural Business Centre (ABC), which also hosts regular livestock markets, will be the town's banking hub location until a permanent solution is found in Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2024, the NatWest branch in Bakewell closed permanently. It was the last remaining high street bank both in the town and across the whole of the Peak District National Park.

The NatWest branch on Water Street in Bakewell was the Peak District National Park’s last remaining bank.

The closure took place despite fierce opposition from residents and political figures, including DDDC’s leader, Councillor Steve Flitter. He contacted the Group CEO of NatWest Bank, urging the management team to reconsider the decision to close the NatWest branch.

In December, LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, recommended eight new banking hubs across the UK – including one in Bakewell.

This welcome announcement recognised the District Council's efforts in convening a meeting in Bakewell following a Council resolution last year, the direct liaison with LINK and positive work done by Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Council has signed an agreement with Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company funded by major high street banks, which will operate the ABC hub. Cash Access UK provides cash and basic banking services in communities across the UK.

Welcoming the temporary banking hub at the ABC, Councillor Flitter said: “We have worked hard behind the scenes in recent months with Cash Access UK to make this happen and it will be terrific for Bakewell and surrounding villages to have convenient local banking facilities again.”

Customers of all major banks will be able to use the hub to carry out regular cash transactions at the counter, between 9.00am and 5.00pm from Monday to Friday.

The counter is operated by the Post Office. Whoever customers bank with, this offers face-to-face services such as paying in cash and cheques, making withdrawals, balance enquiries, paying utility bills and topping up gas and electricity accounts whenever the hub is open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community banker will also be available in the hub one day a week on a rota to talk with customers about more specific or complicated matters. You don’t need to make an appointment to speak to them.

The counter remains open to everyone, whichever community banker is available on a particular day.

By the time the Bakewell hub opens, it will be the fifth facility of its kind in Derbyshire. Belper, Clay Cross and Shirebrook’s hubs are already up and running, and work is already underway to establish one in Ashbourne.