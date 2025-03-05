New artworks set to be unveiled in Chesterfield town centre – with residents encouraged to help create community mural

A series of new artworks are set to be unveiled in Chesterfield town centre – with a community mural event that anyone can take part in.

Local artist, Lucie Maycock, has re-imagined stories from the people of Chesterfield to create Kaleidoscope – a series of playful artworks which offer a fun and unique perspective of the town’s history and happenings.

The works, which form part of the Animate Chesterfield programme, will be unveiled at the Pavements Shopping Centre alongside a community mural event on Saturday, March 29 – as part of the Derbyshire Makes festival.

Attendees will be able to paint sections of Lucie’s vibrant artwork, Kaleidoscope, onto the mirrors in the Pavements Shopping Centre. This will be complemented by vinyl artworks throughout the centre, poetry and information panels sharing the inspiration behind the stories.

Lucie was appointed as Chesterfield’s artist in residence as part of the Animate public art programme last year – hosting free creative workshops and collecting stories from local people which have inspired Kaleidoscope.

Lucie said: “It has been an absolute joy to work as the resident artist for the Animate Chesterfield project in my home town. Occupying the shop and creating with the community was a hugely important part of the creative process and such an uplifting time. It’s been brilliant to work with and alongside others to inspire the final artwork for Chesterfield.

“I am beyond excited for the launch of Kaleidoscope. The eye-catching artwork will be installed in the Pavements Shopping Centre, and I can’t wait to work with members of the community to produce a new mural which will bring the whole project to life in vivid colour.”

The project is part of the Animate Chesterfield programme, which will create new artworks and activities for visitors over the next two years – throughout the regeneration programmes happening in both Chesterfield and Staveley.

Animate Chesterfield is organised by Chesterfield Borough Council and delivered by Beam.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to have Lucie as our Artist in Residence. The workshops she hosted last year proved to be very popular and lots of people came along to take part.

“I can’t wait for Kalidescope to be unveiled. Not only will it brighten up the shopping centre, but it will also serve as a way for our community to celebrate our past in a fun way.

“I’d encourage people and families to come along on March 29 and help create the new community mural in the centre.”

The Community Mural event will take place on Saturday, March 29, between 10.00am and 2.30pm – with an hour break at noon.

The event is free to take part in, all equipment will be provided, and people can turn up on the day to take part. Please note that there will be a queue system and time limit for painting so that everyone gets the chance to have a go.

Funding for the public art project was secured through planning agreements as part of the council’s percent for art scheme, which was part of the previous Local Plan (and now continues on a voluntary basis), and the funding must be used for the delivery of public art.