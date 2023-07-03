News you can trust since 1855
New Armed Forces Champion vows to build on success with support for Armed Forces Community

North East Derbyshire District Council’s newly appointed Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Stuart Fawcett, has taken over the helm from Cllr Martin Thacker MBE.
By North East Derbyshire District CouncilContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

Cllr Fawcett is a veteran of the Royal Navy and is looking forward to bringing his experience into this role, he paid tribute to Cllr Thacker’s tenure in achieving the Gold Status of the Armed Forces Covenant and vowed to ensure that it does not become a trophy by outlining his engagement strategy: ‘Service Personnel and Veterans possess unique characteristics and as such require a tailored approach from the public services they encounter, my mission will be consult with them locally and respond to their feedback so as to ensure that our services are benefitting them appropriately whilst also working to assist them in becoming fully enfranchised within their community.’

As such, the Council will now embark upon the creation of a Service Personnel and Veterans Database in order to enable a more collaborative network of support within the District following an upcoming consultation with local stakeholders in Armed Forces organisations, charities and community groups.

NE Derbyshire Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker Said, ‘We are proud of the hard work already undertaken by various administrations at NEDDC supporting Service Personnel and Veterans locally.”

Cllr Stuart Fawcett, Armed Forces Champion; Cllr Nigel Barker, Cllr Martin Thacker MBECllr Stuart Fawcett, Armed Forces Champion; Cllr Nigel Barker, Cllr Martin Thacker MBE
If you are an active member of the Armed Forces or a veteran and live in North East Derbyshire, please email the council to be part of their database who receive news, updates and guidance. Email: [email protected] or call 01246 217630 as shown on their web page: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/community/armed-forces-community/armed-forces-covenant

