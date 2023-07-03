New Armed Forces Champion vows to build on success with support for Armed Forces Community

Cllr Fawcett is a veteran of the Royal Navy and is looking forward to bringing his experience into this role, he paid tribute to Cllr Thacker’s tenure in achieving the Gold Status of the Armed Forces Covenant and vowed to ensure that it does not become a trophy by outlining his engagement strategy: ‘Service Personnel and Veterans possess unique characteristics and as such require a tailored approach from the public services they encounter, my mission will be consult with them locally and respond to their feedback so as to ensure that our services are benefitting them appropriately whilst also working to assist them in becoming fully enfranchised within their community.’