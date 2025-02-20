Mid Derbyshire MP responds to County Council care home closures
"I share the disappointment many people feel about Derbyshire County Council's decision to sell or close the Ada Belfield Centre.
"The service is hugely valued by its residents and their loved ones for the high-quality, person-centred care it provides.
"The new Labour government is making a significant investment in councils and the NHS, totalling billions of pounds of extra funding.
"The council's Conservative leaders should have used this lifeline to secure the future of the Ada Belfield Centre. It is very disappointing it has chosen not to do so."
The home will now be placed on the open market for a period of 8 weeks, and if a suitable buyer is not found, residents will be transferred to other services.