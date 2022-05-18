Matlock Town Council issues call for new allotment site proposals

The council has a legal responsibility to provide allotments in the community and, at the moment, demand is outstripping supply.

A spokesperson said: “Between now and June 24, we are asking developers, landowners and members of the public to nominate potential sites for allotments.

“The sites should be available to lease for at least ten years, have a pull-off space for cars or vans for loading and unloading, and preferably some space for parking, have a water supply and foot access to the allotments themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plot at Well Field Allotments, managed by Matlock Town Council.

“It should also be acceptable for allotment holders to erect the sheds and other structures typically used.”

At the moment the town council provides allotments on a site close to Chesterfield Road and another below Wellfield.

There are two other sites within the civil parish, one provided by Derbyshire Dales District Council at Hurds Hollow and the privately-owned Starkholmes allotments.

The decision to seek new viable sites was taken by the town’s corporate committee last month, during a debate on the future of the Starkholmes plots, whose owner wishes to sell the land for development.

The council is currently working with the district authority to attempt a compulsory purchase of the land to ensure it continues to serve the community, as it has done for more than a century.

The call for new sites is primarily about clearing the waiting list and giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of allotment gardening, but it could offer backup plan if Starkholmes plot holders are ultimately evicted.

In that event, the council has already said they would be offered priority allocation for any new land that becomes available.

A report back on the search for possible new sites is expected at a meeting of the full council by the end of July.