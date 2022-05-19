Matlock Town Council invites residents to annual town meeting

The event is an opportunity to hear back from Councillor Steve Wain as he wraps up his year as mayor, and raise any concerns for the attention of Matlock Town Council and police representatives.

The session will be followed at 6.30pm by the annual meeting of the full council, where the new mayor and deputy will be elected to office and asked to outline their plans for the year. Other council figures will also be delivering reports on matters of ongoing business.

The council is also set to debate proposals for a 12-month trial of speed indicator devices for local roads, considering where they might be placed and how they would be procured, and the plan to authorise expenditure of £5,000 towards buying Starkholmes allotments.