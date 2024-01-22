Matlock Town Council eyes bid for Government cash to revamp community building

With £600,000 on the table for projects to improve town centres in the Derbyshire Dales, Matlock councillors are eyeing up funds to refurbish their own headquarters – but say there is a strong argument for carrying out the works for the benefit of the whole community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a meeting on January 15, Matlock Town Council members debated the future of the Imperial Rooms, the former Methodist Free Church on Imperial Road which now accommodates the council offices and four spaces for public functions.

The discussion arose following the announcement from Derbyshire Dales District Council that it was inviting applications to its Town Centre Improvements Fund, a pot of money from Government schemes set up to replace previous European Union investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council clerk Simon Hosmer said: “The plans are relatively new. We have only just considered these actual works seriously as the funding has come to our attention.

Matlock Town Council is aiming to make big changes to the Imperial Rooms over the next 12 months. (Image: Google)

“We have no concerns over the building’s lifespan, but councillors are asking whether we consider alternative accommodation for staff, whether we look at the value of the property and make sure we giving the best value to our constituents, and if we looked to sell or lease the Imperial Rooms whether any potential new keepers of rooms would retain the community aspects of the building.”

He added: “These works will be of benefit to the whole town in line with our decarbonisation policy and with the improved facilities. It’s not that we think it is important now. It’s been important for a long time but an opportunity has arisen with the fund and we intend to take it.”

Councillors’ conclusion is a prospective bid for around £60,000 focused on modernising the premises – which were built in 1912 – to create more productive workspaces and flexibility for events and reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: “We would like to have heat source pumps to replace our old gas boilers, do some insulation work, improve the internal layout to give more office space and improve the facilities for users of the Riber room, which used to be called the small hall.”

The Imperial Rooms are a hub of day-to-day community activity and venue for special celebration events.

Having registered the council’s interest with district officers, the next step is seeking three quotes for the work which, under the terms of the funding scheme, would need to be completed by March 2025.

To be eligible for the funding, the minimum cost of the whole project would have to be at least £200,000, leaving the town council to meet the majority of the budget.

In the first step of the application process, the council has said it will meet the priority criteria for: supporting cultural activities, civil society and community groups; improving perception of community facilities; meeting legally binding climate targets and and maximising low carbon technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms of the scheme also require any construction projects to have already secured planning permission, a complication which should be easily navigated if the majority of changes are indoors.

The council hopes the sheer number and diversity of uses for the building will bolster its case for the funding.