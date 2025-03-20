Major step forward for Smedley’s Hydro project as planning applications submitted

Derbyshire County Council has submitted applications for planning consents that mark a milestone in the project to transform County Hall in Matlock.

A full planning application has been submitted for the refurbishment and renovation of the Winter Gardens, demolition of the Smedley Street bridges, demolition of various outbuildings, the former stable block and the business centre and general repairs and improvements. Listed building consent for these works is also being sought.

Alongside this permission will also be sought for change of use of the south block of County Hall into a hotel and associated uses.

The council has also applied for planning permission and listed building consent to turn County Hall north block into flats with commercial space on the ground floor. This will boost other local traders on Smedley Street, which is becoming a recognised destination for local businesses.

Picture of how County Hall could look in the future as Smedley's Hydro

The final consent being sought as part of the integrated set of applications is outline planning permission for new homes and a new net zero carbon HQ building for the council.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “This is an important milestone for this project, the council, the town and wider area.

“We have a unique opportunity to restore this beautiful local landmark and return it to its original purpose as a hotel, and by doing so, support our community by growing the local economy, delivering new homes and generating jobs.

“This project will bring significant investment into Matlock and reduce operating costs for the council. We are being supported by specialists, experts in their respective fields and in delivering this sort of project.

“We will be taking steps later this year to find the right partner or partners to work closely with us in delivering our vision, a vision that celebrates the unique heritage of Smedley’s Hydro while also being fit for the future. And we will continue to engage with residents and local businesses as we refine that vision.

All the planning documents were submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council on Wednesday 19 March, who will consider them in due course.