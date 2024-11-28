Long-standing councillors honoured for outstanding dedication

Two Derbyshire County Councillors who have represented their communities for more than a century between them have been honoured for their outstanding dedication to the county and their communities.

County Councillors Robert Parkinson and Dave Allen received Outstanding Dedication to Derbyshire honours at a meeting of Derbyshire County Council’s Full Council on Wednesday (27 November 2024).

The honours which recognise unstinting service, dedication and commitment to serving Derbyshire communities, have been created as part of the commemorations to mark 50 years of a modern Derbyshire County Council, which evolved following the 1974 reform of local government.

County council Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp presented Councillor Parkinson and Councillor Allen with Outstanding Dedication to Derbyshire certificates at the beginning of the meeting, congratulating and thanking them both for their service.

left to right: County Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis, County Council Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, Councillor Robert Parkinson, Councillor Dave Allen, Leader of the Labour Group Councillor Joan Dixon and County Council Managing Director Emma Alexander.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE attended the presentation, which was followed by speeches from Councillor Kemp, Council Leader Councillor Barry Lewis and Leader of the Labour Group Councillor Joan Dixon, who all paid tribute to the councillors for their long service. Councillor Parkinson and Councillor Allen also made speeches.

Councillor Robert Parkinson, 88, was first elected on to Derbyshire County Council in 1967 standing as a Conservative councillor and since then has represented the Shardlow Division until 1974, when that ward was abolished, and then in 1977 until the present day he has represented the Draycott Division, later renamed the Breaston Division.

In his time as a county councillor, Councillor Parkinson has held many positions including vice-chairman of the audit committee, chairman of the licensing and appeals committee, a current member of the regulatory planning committee and he was the council’s first Civic Chairman in 2019-2020.

Before the formation of the Cabinet system at the council, Councillor Parkinson also served on highways, planning and leisure committees and was a sometime member of Elvaston Castle Management Committee.

Councillor Parkinson, who has been married to June since 1971 and has a daughter, Claire, has also been a prominent figure between 1973 – 2023 at Erewash Borough Council (EBC).

Positions he has held at EBC include twice being the council’s Leader, Deputy Mayor for 2009-2010 and Mayor for 2010-2011. Earlier this year he was appointed as an Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Erewash.

Councillor Parkinson, who was a keen horseman, also worked at a number of establishments over the years, including British Celanese Ltd and Rolls Royce, retiring in 2000.

He said: “This award has come as a big surprise and I feel very honoured to receive it. My job over the years has been to work on behalf of my constituents and do the best I could for them. It’s been a great privilege to be in a position to help people and there is great satisfaction in it.”

Councillor Dave Allen, 77, began his political career in 1970 when he joined the Labour Party. He was elected as a member of Derbyshire County Council in 1973 and has served the same ward for 52 years, though its name and boundaries have changed over the years – Hasland and St Leonard’s, then Hasland and Rother, now it’s called Birdholme. He also served two terms on Chesterfield Borough Council.

During his time as a county councillor he has been vice chair of the transport committee, chair of the technical services and highways committee, chair of social services and chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board.

Councillor Allen said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as a councillor; it’s been exciting at times as well as challenging and sometimes frustrating. You try to do your best for your community, hopefully with public support.

“I am proud to receive the award and it is nice to be recognised as I have been very proud of the work that has been done.”

Councillor Allen has been married to Jenny since 2014. His first wife, Caroline, died in 2004. He has three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a bio-medical scientist in pathology at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for 42 years.

Councillor Allen said he felt the time was right to retire and he wouldn’t be seeking re-election next May.

He added: “I’ll miss it very much but I have had a great 52 years. I would encourage other people to put themselves forward for election. We need a good cross-section of people to get involved in local democracy.”

Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp said: “Both Councillor Parkinson and Councillor Allen have served their communities and this Council for over a century between them and that is a huge achievement. It is only right that we recognise and celebrate their unstinting service, dedication and commitment over all these years.

“I am in no doubt that over the years both councillors have gone the extra mile many, many times for the people they represent. They should certainly be very proud of their achievements and service.”

Aldermen and Alderwomen Andrew Lewer MBE, Paul Smith, George Wharmby, Linda Chilton, Judith Twigg MBE and Irene Ratcliffe were in attendance at the meeting to see the Outstanding Dedication to Derbyshire presentations.