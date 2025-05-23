Local groups in Chesterfield set to benefit from further grant funding

By Pulic Relations
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 11:32 BST

Local community groups and voluntary organisations in Chesterfield are set to benefit from a share of £220,000 in grant funding to help deliver grassroots projects that will improve life for local people.

After successfully launching its Community Grants Fund scheme in 2023 - which has already seen over 76 groups receive a share of over £310,000 - Chesterfield Borough Council is now inviting further eligible groups to apply for the funding that will help them to deliver key projects that benefit the local community.

Since the launch of the scheme, funding has been used to deliver projects that support resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods, as well as initiatives which will help to tackle food poverty and social isolation, or support people to get in to work.

It is also supporting projects that will reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment by promoting greener choices.

Local community groups and voluntary organisations in Chesterfield are set to benefit from a share of £220,000 in grant funding

Applications for funding from the scheme are now open for eligible groups to apply. The deadline for applications is 20 June 2025.

More information on the eligibility criteria and details on how to apply.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "Since the community grants scheme was launched in 2023, we've already helped a significant number of groups to deliver initiatives that are having a positive impact in our local communities, and we've really enjoyed watching these come to life.

"We are lucky to have so many groups here in Chesterfield that help to improve the lives of local people, so we're really pleased to be able to offer additional funding that will help even more organisations deliver their plans."

Alongside the Community Grants Fund, the council is running a community development project which will provide support to organisations wishing to apply for the grant. If you would like any help or guidance with submitting a bid, please contact the team on:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: Phone: 01246 959657 / 07790 977317 or 01246 959415 / 07929 000796

Post: Community Grants Fund, c/o Wendy Blunt,

Health and Wellbeing Officer,

Chesterfield Borough Council,

Town Hall,

Chesterfield,

S40 1LP

Funding for the grants scheme has been successfully secured from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), together with money raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Portion (CIL).

Chesterfield Borough Council has been awarded a further £1.1m through the UKSPF, to deliver a range of projects until March 2026. The funding was allocated to the council by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

