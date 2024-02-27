Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A further £54,272 has now been awarded to 18 local groups via Chesterfield Borough Council’s Community Grants Funding scheme – and applications have now reopened, meaning even more groups could benefit from funding support.

The funding which has been awarded in the latest round of grants has gone to groups including:

Treasures Nursery

Edge Ministries

Poolsbrook Club Community Committee

WORTH (Women on the road to Recovery)

Redeemer King Church

Global Adventure

Derbyshire Voluntary Action (DVA)

Rother Active Youth (RAY) Club

Standing Tall Support

Brimington Little Stars

Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust (CFCCT)

Pleasley Canoe and Outdoor Activity Club

Kakou CIC

Monkwood Community Food Hub

Boythorpe Community Association

Stonegravels Parish Centre

Links CVS

Funding for the grants scheme has been successfully secured from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), together with money raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Portion (CIL).

The funding will support the local groups to deliver projects that will help to build resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods, as well as initiatives which will help to tackle food poverty and social isolation.

It will also support projects that will help reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment by promoting greener choices – in support of the council’s target to be a carbon neutral borough by 2050.

Funding can also be used by community projects to develop volunteering opportunities, help people prepare to get into work, and to support organisations to expand their reach into different areas of the borough.

It builds on the positive work being delivered in the community since almost £60,000 was shared with 16 community and voluntary organisations in 2023.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We’re really lucky to have so many community groups and voluntary organisations here in Chesterfield. They really do make a difference to the lives of local people, so I am pleased that we can use the funding we have received through UKSPF and CIL to provide them with these grants to help them achieve their goals.

“It’s been great to watch the progress made by projects that were supported through the first round of Community Grant funding, we look forward to seeing how the new allocation will help more local groups deliver vital projects that will help our communities continue to thrive.”

One of the latest groups to benefit from funding is Edge Ministries, who will be delivering an ‘open living room’ to provide advice and support for residents in Duckmanton. Deputy CEO, Karen Tullett, said: “This funding has helped us to deploy some of our team to Duckmanton on a Monday to run an open living room warm welcome space.

“We offer unlimited tea and coffee and good chat, along with toast and biscuits - all completely free of charge and with a friendly smile! We love hanging out with people who live in Ducky, work out how else we may be able to serve them and support the community- both practically and spiritually.”

Applications for the third round of funding are now open, allowing even more eligible organisations to apply for grant funding, with grants ranging from £500 to £6,000. The deadline for applications is Friday 29 March 2024.

Full details on funding, eligibility criteria and details of how to apply: https://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/business-and-economic-growth/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-ukspf/community-grants-fund.aspx