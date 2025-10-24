Local district, borough and city councils set to consider final proposals for the future of local services in Derbyshire

Final proposals about the future of local services in Derbyshire – drawn up in response to Government plans for the biggest change to councils in 50 years – are set to be formally considered by district, borough and city councillors.

The eight district and borough councils, together with Derby City Council, propose to reduce the number of local authorities covering Derbyshire from 10 to two – one covering the north of the county, and one covering the south.

The final proposal for how local government reorganisation could work in Derbyshire is detailed and evidence-based. It shows the clear benefits of creating two new unitary councils that deliver all services, together with the councils’ commitment to significant transformation of the services that local people rely on.

The Leaders jointly propose two new unitary councils that:

Keep councils connected to local people – big enough to deliver but close enough to listen and respond to local needs.

Can provide effective and value for money services – with the vision and financial stability to transform the services residents receive.

Preserve local identity and protect Derbyshire’s historic boundaries, cultural heritage and environmental assets.

Meet the Government’s criteria for reorganisation. These include:

Providing high quality and sustainable public services

Working together to understand and meet local needs

Creating opportunities for stronger community engagement and neighbourhood empowerment

Improving efficiency, capacity and financial resilience

Supporting devolution

The ‘One Derbyshire, Two Councils’ proposal has been shaped by a range of local and national evidence, along with the results of an extensive public consultation in which more than 7,300 local people, businesses, public bodies and community organisations put forward their views.

The proposal includes four variations on where the boundary line between the northern and southern authorities could be, and in two of the variations where the parishes currently covered by Amber Valley Borough Council could sit between the two councils.

The decision to launch a local government reorganisation process was taken by central Government, and local councils were asked to work together to come up with plans for their area.

In a joint statement, the Leaders of Amber Valley, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derby City, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, High Peak, North East Derbyshire and South Derbyshire councils, said: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to significantly transform how we deliver the services that local people rely on – creating a brighter future for all who live, work, and invest in Derbyshire.

“The people and places of our historic county are at the heart of our proposal, and our shared vision will see a future where services are simpler, communities feel supported, and every part of our county thrives.

“We will unify Derbyshire’s current patchwork of policy, planning, and funding – paving the way for joined-up decision-making and localised support to better serve local needs.

“As well as better meeting the needs of our diverse communities, by working with our regional partners, including the Mayor of the East Midlands and East Midlands Combined County Authority, the new councils will also be well positioned to attract significant investment in housing, transport, and infrastructure to strengthen Derbyshire’s economy, and provide more opportunities for local people.

“This is a hugely complex issue with a lot to consider. But – above all – we want every Derbyshire resident to share a sense of belonging and opportunity in a vibrant, prosperous county.

“The final proposal must now be formally considered by all nine of the partner councils, before a submission is made to the Government.”