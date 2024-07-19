Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England footballer Millie Bright OBE has been bestowed with the Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire.

Chesterfield-born Millie is the first person to receive the prestigious title following agreement by all Derbyshire County Council councillors at a special meeting held yesterday at County Hall, Matlock.

The Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire was given to Millie in recognition of her exceptional performance and achievements in women’s football.

As well as captaining Women’s Super League Club Chelsea, Millie, who grew up in Killamarsh, played an integral part in the England women’s team which was victorious in the UEFA Women’s Euros in 2022.

Derbyshire County Council’s Civic Chairman, Councillor Tony Kemp, and Millie Bright OBE - Honorary Freewoman of the County of Derbyshire.

In 2023 the Lionesses enjoyed further success when they reached the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Millie as captain. Following the World Cup Millie was awarded an OBE for her services to football.

At the ceremony at County Hall on Thursday, Millie was presented with a ceremonial Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire scroll by county council Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp.

Following the presentation, Millie said: “I am very humbled and honoured to be the first person to receive this award. To be recognised for all my achievements and efforts doing something I love, but sacrifice my life for, is so dear to me.

“Not everybody sees the whole journey, so moments like this are extra special and I am really grateful and feel extremely privileged to be receiving this honour.

“Thank you to everybody for noticing the amazing game I get to call work and make a difference in the world with.”

Civic Chairman Councillor Tony Kemp said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome Millie to County Hall and present her with our first Honorary Freedom of the County of Derbyshire. She is a very worthy recipient.

“Millie is an inspiration to current and aspiring footballers – especially girls and women – not only throughout Derbyshire but across the whole country. We wish her every success in the future.”