Latest site photos show construction progress on new Derbyshire leisure centre

Clay Cross Active is being erected on the site of the Sharley Park Leisure Centre, as part of a £29million investment by North East Derbyshire District Council in its health and fitness facilities, drawing from the the Clay Cross Town Fund and grants from Sport England.

The new building will house health clinics and support services alongside a leisure centre with a large fitness suite, swimming pools, sports halls, floodlit outdoor pitch, a café and play areas.

Since work began on site in early 2023, developer Alliance Leisure has been racing to have the new facility open by winter 2024, and the project recently passed another milestone with the final closure of those parts of Sharley Park which had remained open.

The latest photos from the site show there is plenty of work still to do, but the future is taking shape and the transformation from 12 months ago is remarkable.

Hoy Clay Cross Active will look in the end An artist's impression of the new building's front.

