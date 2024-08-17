Latest planning applications submitted across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

​Chesterfield College Infirmary Road, Chesterfield: Work required on one ash tree to lift over road to 5m, work required on another ash tree to remove significant deadwood.

23 Hillside Drive, Chesterfield: 2-3m crown reduction in ash tree and 20% overall reduction in height and sides of the tree which is encroaching on the roof of the house.

14a High Street, Staveley: Replace existing shop front and upper floor windows and door and clad front elevation. Replace existing sign above shop window 1.1m x 1m x 50mm.

79 Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Certificate of Lawfulness for existing detached single garage in the curtilage of an existing residential property.

Kays Carpets, 14 High Street, Staveley: Replace existing shop front window and door and clad front elevation.

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Variation of condition regarding two-year time limit in relation to the construction of a temporary car park to extend the time to three years from January 23, 2023.

30 Holme Park Avenue, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension and front porch extension.

Botham Commercials Ltd, Ireland Close, Staveley: Variation of condition regarding approved plans in relation to an approved application for a workshop building, to allow change in building size which would enable larger trailers and lorries to be worked on under cover with room to move around them and a reduction in the width of the building by one bay.

Telecommunications mast, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Removal of three trees to facilitate VM02 telecommunications upgrade.

York House, St Marys Gate, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding cycle storage in relation to an application for the change of use of former public house to form serviced offices at ground and first floor levels with minor external alterations.

Garden Centre, Staveley Hall, Church Street, Staveley: Reduce by up to 2m a horsechestnut tree’s limbs that are overhanging the wall to the neighbouring property.

Derbyshire County Council social services department, West Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from offices to residential (36 flats) to the ground and first floors of property.

44 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Change of use of residential property to a mixed residential and commercial use, with the use of the existing outbuilding for hairdressing and beauty treatments.

Eyam Court, Bamford Court, Tideswell Court, Litton Court, Bradwell Court, Yarncliffe Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: New grey windows and doors, replacement grey cladding and paths resurfaced with tarmac to existing blocks of flats.

100 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Reinstatement of building.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Hasland Support Centre, 38 The Green, Hasland: Boundary fencing and net enclosure to playground and timber structure over outdoor gym. Conditional permission.

4 Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

52 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Remove lowest 1m of ivy from main stem of two ash trees and then reinspect. Unconditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

181 High Street, Clay Cross: Demolition of existing three-bed house and erection of proposed three-bed house with rear one-bed annex.

2 Ferndale Rise, Coal Aston: Erection of a single storey side extension.

Prospect Villa, Main Road, Higham: Extension to garden room to form two storey accommodation with upper floor Juliet balcony.

The Old Sawmills, Morton Road, Pilsley: Extension to existing warehouse, replacement office building and new surface finish to car park.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Old School, College Road, Spinkhill: Erection of an oak framed outdoor kitchen area to rear. Conditional permission.

Higham FIsheries, Main Road, Higham: Erection of cabin for use as holiday accommodation. Conditionally approved.

2 Scarsdale Close, Dronfield: Single storey front and two storey side extension with alterations to openings. Conditionally approved.

93 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and proposed two storey side extension with new car parking provision to the front of the property (amended plans). Conditionally approved.

Orchard House, Lower Alley, Calow: Demolition of single storey extension to the north east and south west, plus demolition of rear garage outbuilding. Erection of two two storey side extensions, new glazed entrance feature, orangery to rear, roof raised 900mm and rear dormer added plus erection of new rear garage. Refused.