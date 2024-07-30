‘Just Do More’ Leisure members set to benefit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dronfield Active is set to undergo a £235,000 upgrade to it’s gym equipment for residents and visitors to enjoy.

North East Derbyshire District Council have appointed three high quality equipment suppliers adopting a best in class approach to enhance the look, quality and feel of the gym area.

Pulse Fitness, Indigo Fitness & Keiser UK will provide the latest equipment that has been carefully selected in line with current and emerging fitness trends.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Portfolio Holder for Health & Leisure, said: “We are committed to investing in our Leisure services to provide the best possible experience and the best value for money for our residents and customers. With minimal disruption expected we can’t wait for you to try our new equipment!”

Fitness Suite Refurb - Artist Impression

Some of the changes include:

All new Pulse Fitness equipment

An expanded free weights area

The addition of a Functional area with an Indigo Fitness rig

New Keiser UK spinning bikes

Refreshed décor & new flooring.