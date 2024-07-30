‘Just Do More’ Leisure members set to benefit
North East Derbyshire District Council have appointed three high quality equipment suppliers adopting a best in class approach to enhance the look, quality and feel of the gym area.
Pulse Fitness, Indigo Fitness & Keiser UK will provide the latest equipment that has been carefully selected in line with current and emerging fitness trends.
Cllr Kathy Rouse, Portfolio Holder for Health & Leisure, said: “We are committed to investing in our Leisure services to provide the best possible experience and the best value for money for our residents and customers. With minimal disruption expected we can’t wait for you to try our new equipment!”
Some of the changes include:
- All new Pulse Fitness equipment
- An expanded free weights area
- The addition of a Functional area with an Indigo Fitness rig
- New Keiser UK spinning bikes
- Refreshed décor & new flooring.
Dronfield Sports Centres’ Fitness Suite will be closed for 2 weeks from Monday August 26th and will re-open on Monday 9 September. During this time, the rest of the facility will be open and running as normal. Alternatively, members can continue training at either Killamarsh Active or Eckington Swimming Pool & Fitness Centre as their Just Do More membership is valid at all NEDDC site.
