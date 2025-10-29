"It has been a privilege to serve the people of the town and borough" - Chesterfield Borough Council Chief Executive announces retirement

Huw Bowen, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Borough Council, has announced he will be retiring at the start of May 2026, after eighteen years in the role.

Huw has been instrumental in developing Chesterfield’s £2 billion growth programme and championing the importance of local people being able to benefit from the jobs and skills opportunities that such growth creates.

He has reset the values of the council, delivered improvements across service areas including multi-million investments in sports and cultural facilities.

Huw said: “Chesterfield is a very special place. It has been a privilege to serve the people of the town and borough and my aim each and every day has been to improve Chesterfield and the quality of life of its residents.

“I feel very proud to have been part of the council’s improvement journey over the past twenty-three years and fortunate to have worked alongside so many dedicated councillors, talented staff and committed partners.

“I leave the council in a strong place to ensure that Chesterfield sits at the heart of the government’s planned reforms for how local government is organised in Derbyshire.

“It will be a sad day when my time at the council ends. Until then, I remain committed to working tirelessly on the council’s priorities and to ensuring a smooth handover to the new Chief Executive when they are appointed.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of the council, commended Huw’s outstanding commitment to delivering excellent public services to Chesterfield’s communities.

Councillor Gilby said: “Huw has served the borough of Chesterfield with inspiring vision, determination and good humour for over 23 years and I can honestly say that – thanks to his exceptional leadership – the borough is a better place to live, work and visit.

“There have of course been challenges along the way, including the global pandemic and over a decade of austerity which has eroded local government budgets. But Huw has always remained focussed, and with an unparalleled passion for delivering the very best for the people of Chesterfield.

“During his time, Huw has forged excellent relationships throughout the council, with councillors and the workforce. He has also been a champion of strong partnerships, building valuable networks with partners across the borough and wider afield, including from the business and voluntary sectors, to ensure our ambitious plans are achieved.

“Huw will be with us for a further seven months, and in due course the council will move towards the appointment of a new Chief Executive, ensuring a smooth transition as we continue on our journey towards local government reorganisation in Derbyshire in the coming years.”