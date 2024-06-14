"It beggars belief": Chesterfield council asks for patience as weather delays grass mowing schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council has asked disgruntled residents to be patient with its grass mowing teams as their work schedules have been delayed by weather conditions, leaving some parks and green spaces looking a bit more wild than usual.

The authority was responding to complaints raised with the Derbyshire Times about Foolow Park, in Walton, where the grass appears to have been unmaintained for two months, making it a challenge for regular visitors to use the amenity.

One Ramsey Avenue resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We walk the dog through there every day, we stop and talk to our neighbours, and everyone says it’s a disgrace. It’s three or four foot high in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s one thing to leave the grass long on the big field, but it’s overgrown all around the play area. You can’t see some of the equipment. Nobody can play on it, it’s not safe. We should be allowing children to play outside. ”

Walton residents say the long grass has made the Foolow Park play area unusable. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “It’s in the covenant for my house that we have to cut the grass verge on the road, but the council can’t do this?

“I dread to think what the mess will be like when they do get around to cutting it. Thankfully they did come and do the cemetery next door last week, but they’d left it that long that it’s just kicked up grass and muck all over the headstones.

“It beggars belief. I don’t know what the mindset is. What impression does it give visitors about Chesterfield? Where is the pride in where we live? There is no excuse for this, other than the council do not care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some residents have speculated that the long grass is due to a No Mow May policy – adopted by some authorities as a way to help early season pollinators – the council says groundworkers have simply been hampered in their efforts to reach every park and verge.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We began grass cutting works for 2024 in mid-March but unfortunately our schedule has been impacted by waterlogged and challenging ground conditions following one of the wettest winters on record. This coupled with periods of warm weather has led to accelerated growth on grassy areas around the borough.

“At this stage of the year we would be on our third cutting cycle of the year, but we are just beginning our second cutting cycle. This has meant areas of the borough including parks are not of the standard we would like to provide but we are working hard to get back on track and mow key areas of the borough as soon as possible.”

They added: “As a council we do not participate in No Mow May but we are actively engaged in a programme to mow less in certain areas in order to benefit the environment overall as it can help create new habitats for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, high grass growth around play equipment is not a result of this approach, instead it can be attributed to the challenging ground conditions and rapid growth we have been seeing since March. We understand this is frustrating for our residents and we want to thank them for their patience as we work to catch up on our grass cutting schedules across the borough.”