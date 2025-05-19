In pictures: New Mayor of Chesterfield begins term with traditional parade through town

By Ed Dingwall
Published 19th May 2025, 15:02 BST
One of Chesterfield’s great civic rituals took place over the weekend as the borough’s new mayor began his term of office with a parade through the town centre.

Councillor Barry Dyke, who represents the Staveley Central ward, was sworn in as the 384th mayor at the annual meeting of Chesterfield Borough Council on Wednesday, May 14, and in keeping with tradition he led a celebratory procession through the streets on Saturday morning.

Attended by local uniformed organisations, former mayors and other dignitaries from across Derbyshire, the civic parade began and ended at the town hall, via a service at the Church of St Mary and All Saints.

Weekend shoppers stopped in their tracks to witness the spectacle, and photographer Nick Rhodes captured these shots along the way.

Photographer Nick Rhodes captured the event.

