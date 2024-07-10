The Best Bar None scheme – supported by the Home Office and drinks industry – was initially launched in the town last summer by Chesterfield Borough Council. The project, in partnership with Best Bar None, Chesterfield Pubwatch and Derbyshire Constabulary, aims to provide a safer night out for everyone.

Following the launch, all licensed premises in and around the town centre were invited to register. Those that applied have been assessed over the last few months, with 22 businesses being successful. These businesses were presented with their accreditation at a special awards ceremony that took place on July 8 2024 at the SMH Group Stadium.

The scheme is designed to build positive relationships between the licensed trade, police and local authorities, and also aims to champion improvements in the way venues are managed and encourage best practice to be shared.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are pleased to have rolled out the Best Bar None scheme in Chesterfield and it is great to see so many businesses receive their accreditations.

“Chesterfield is a very safe place to live, socialise and visit, and we hope that the introduction of this scheme will help people to feel confident that they can enjoy a night out safely.”

Roger Butler, the Chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, said: “Chesterfield has many great pubs, restaurants, bars and clubs. It is a great place to enjoy an evening out.

“It’s also a very safe place to socialise. However, like towns and cities around the country, alcohol-related crime and disorder can sometimes be an issue.

“We want to ensure Chesterfield is even safer, and even more welcoming at night, and we’re really pleased that a huge number of businesses have been awarded the Best Bar None accreditation.”

The list of venues to be accredited can be found below:

