Illegal Traveller encampments will be dealt with “quickly and robustly” - says Derbyshire Crime Commissioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster issued the warning after NE Derbyshire District Councillors had praised the work of a multi-agency Illegal Encampment Taskforce despite some criticism from a councillor who wanted to see senior Derbyshire police representatives doing more to tackle such problems.

Ms Foster, who launched the taskforce with police and councillors, said: “I welcome the positive recognition given by the vast majority of councillors to the effectiveness of [the] Illegal Encampment Taskforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My concept was designed to improve communications between the landowner and official agencies to enable swift action to be taken, followed by eviction wherever possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Former Illegal Encampment At Langer Lane, Wingerworth

“I know that illegal encampments cause significant concern amongst our communities, and we must respond accordingly and tackle the issue without delay. This is an issue that impacts on more than one agency, and it is critical that we implement a coordinated response.

“Since the pilot scheme launched in February, last year, the taskforce has been called to action just five times. I want those seeking to set up an illegal encampment to learn that the police and other agencies in north east Derbyshire will react quickly and robustly to their presence. This is the type of thing I promised Derbyshire residents and businesses I would do and I am delivering on that promise.”

Council Leader Nigel Barker, of the Labour-led NE Derbyshire District Council, praised the work of the taskforce during a full council meeting, on September 25, after it was launched by the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, in February, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NE Derbyshire District Liberal Democrat Cllr Ross Shipman believes there has been a worrying increase in illegal encampments in the last two years – citing particular problems at The Avenue Washlands, in Wingerworth – and he urged the council to write to the Police and Crime Commissioner and Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Rachel Swann to commit to encouraging the police to use their existing powers when dealing with illegal encampments.

New Security Measures Were Introduced At The Avenue Washlands, In Wingerworth, After An Illegal Encampment

He stated that his proposed motion was about encouraging the police to use the powers available when dealing with illegal encampments and he emphasised that nowhere in his proposed motion does he refer to the Traveller community.

However, a number of councillors praised the work of the taskforce and the district council voted against Cllr Shipman’s request and the motion was lost.

Cllr Barker praised the taskforce as “brilliant”, Conservative Cllr Alex Dale said the taskforce has been “effective”, Labour Cllr Suzy Cornwell said it worked “brilliantly”, Labour Cllr Jayne Barry said it was “absolutely superb”, and Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit said landowners have been grateful for the taskforce’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liberal Democrat David Hancock argued that there were areas where the taskforce has not worked well including Langer Lane, Wingerworth and Grassmoor.

Police Attended The Avenue Washlands, At Wingerworth, After Reports Of An Illegal Encampment

Some relatively recent encampments in north east Derbyshire have included Langer Lane at Wingerworth, Grassmoor Country Park, two illegal waste sites in West Handley and Ridgeway, and The Avenue Washlands, in Wingerworth.

Derbyshire Constabulary stated that it assesses all reported illegal encampment sites and that it responds appropriately by working with partners based on the individual circumstances.

Certain powers are available to the police to move unauthorised groups on when specific conditions are met, according to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire police also explained it has to operate within a legal threshold that the alleged trespassing is “causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress,” and the impact of any enforcement action upon families or vulnerable people also has to be considered.

Dependent on the circumstances, there are also other legal remedies outside of these powers that can be pursued by agencies other than the police which may be more appropriate.

Police Superintendent Richard Lambert, Head of Operations for Derbyshire Constabulary’s North Division, said: “As a force, we appreciate that unauthorised Traveller encampments can cause concern in some communities and while this can be a complex matter to deal with, Derbyshire Constabulary is committed to working with partners to ensure the best possible outcomes for all concerned.

“However, it is important to understand that there isn’t simply a one size fits all approach that is appropriate and each encampment must be dealt with separately to take into account the specific set of circumstances involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Illegal Encampment Taskforce pilot in some parts of Derbyshire has now been in operation for over a year and has achieved some positive results.

“We continue to work closely with partners and agencies to deal with any unauthorised Traveller encampments as and when they arise in order to further strengthen our response.”