Illegal traveller encampment springs up in Derbyshire town – as council address residents’ concerns in statement
Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) has confirmed that an illegal traveller encampment has been established in Ashbourne.
A council spokesperson said: “DDDC is aware of a traveller encampment on its land at Clifton Road car park in Ashbourne, and will be undertaking necessary welfare checks and talking to the family to understand the circumstances of the move.
“We appreciate local residents’ concerns, but have to follow a set of legal procedures ahead of any court eviction hearing.
“The Council’s Community & Environment Committee is due to consider a report on November 13, updating members on the continuing search for possible temporary and permanent traveller sites in the Derbyshire Dales that could meet the council’s legal homelessness obligation for two named traveller families.”