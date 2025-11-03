Illegal traveller encampment springs up in Derbyshire town – as council address residents’ concerns in statement

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:17 GMT
An illegal traveller encampment has been set up at a car park in a Derbyshire town – with the council addressing concerns from residents in a statement issued today.

Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) has confirmed that an illegal traveller encampment has been established in Ashbourne.

A council spokesperson said: “DDDC is aware of a traveller encampment on its land at Clifton Road car park in Ashbourne, and will be undertaking necessary welfare checks and talking to the family to understand the circumstances of the move.

“We appreciate local residents’ concerns, but have to follow a set of legal procedures ahead of any court eviction hearing.

A traveller encampment has been set up in Ashbourne.

“The Council’s Community & Environment Committee is due to consider a report on November 13, updating members on the continuing search for possible temporary and permanent traveller sites in the Derbyshire Dales that could meet the council’s legal homelessness obligation for two named traveller families.”

