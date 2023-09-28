Honorary titles given to former councillors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former councillors Alexis Diouf, Terry Gilby and Christine Ludlow received the honorary title of Alderman and Alderwoman at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday 18 September.

Alderman Diouf served as a councillor for 16 years and during this time held a place on many of the council’s committees. He was also Mayor in 2014 and had a very successful year raising money for his chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderwoman Ludlow was first elected as a councillor in 1991 and served until 2023. During her time as a councillor, she was a member of many committees, was a cabinet member, most recently for housing, and also held office as Mayor in 2007.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderwoman Ludlow, Alderman Diouf and Councillor Gilby

Alderman Gilby was first elected to the council in 1987 and served until 2023. He held many roles during this time including as cabinet member for economic growth and also deputy leader of the council. He served as Mayor of Chesterfield in 1999.

Councillor Judy Staton, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance, said: “It is fantastic to be able to recognise the work that these former councillors have done for Chesterfield. They should all be commended because they have spent a long time serving their community, representing our borough, and helping to improve the area for future generations.”

Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman status is the second-highest honour the council can bestow, after the freedom of the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the ceremony, each was presented with a scroll and commemorative badge and signed the roll of honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen.

Their names have also been added to the board displayed outside the Council Chamber in Chesterfield Town Hall.

The role carries no specific responsibilities but recognises the service they have given in their communities and means they will be invited to attend certain council meetings and events as honoured guests.