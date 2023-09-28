Honorary titles given to former councillors

News you can trust since 1855
Three former councillors have been honoured for the service they have given to the borough of Chesterfield.
Former councillors Alexis Diouf, Terry Gilby and Christine Ludlow received the honorary title of Alderman and Alderwoman at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday 18 September.

Alderman Diouf served as a councillor for 16 years and during this time held a place on many of the council’s committees. He was also Mayor in 2014 and had a very successful year raising money for his chosen charities.

Alderwoman Ludlow was first elected as a councillor in 1991 and served until 2023. During her time as a councillor, she was a member of many committees, was a cabinet member, most recently for housing, and also held office as Mayor in 2007.

Alderwoman Ludlow, Alderman Diouf and Councillor GilbyAlderwoman Ludlow, Alderman Diouf and Councillor Gilby
Alderman Gilby was first elected to the council in 1987 and served until 2023. He held many roles during this time including as cabinet member for economic growth and also deputy leader of the council. He served as Mayor of Chesterfield in 1999.

Councillor Judy Staton, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance, said: “It is fantastic to be able to recognise the work that these former councillors have done for Chesterfield. They should all be commended because they have spent a long time serving their community, representing our borough, and helping to improve the area for future generations.”

Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman status is the second-highest honour the council can bestow, after the freedom of the borough.

At the ceremony, each was presented with a scroll and commemorative badge and signed the roll of honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen.

Their names have also been added to the board displayed outside the Council Chamber in Chesterfield Town Hall.

The role carries no specific responsibilities but recognises the service they have given in their communities and means they will be invited to attend certain council meetings and events as honoured guests.

Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen do not receive allowances or payments from Chesterfield Borough Council.

