Historic Derbyshire schoool could be converted into an “impressive” “forever home”

An historic Derbyshire school closed due to budget issues could be converted into an “impressive” “forever home” after being put on the market for more than £500,000.

The former Wirksworth Infant School in Harrison Drive was closed by Derbyshire County Council last summer after more than 100 years and it is now set for a new lease of life.

Plans filed to Derbyshire Dales District Council by Julian Madle would see the former school, which had just 31 pupils on roll at the time of its closure, into a home for his family.

A document filed with the application details that the former infant school remains owned by the Derby Diocesan Board of Education, which had advertised it for sale in January for offers in excess of £500,000.

Wirksworth Infant School, in Harrison Drive

The document details that the family’s offer has been accepted by the board but is conditional on obtaining planning permission to convert the school into a home.

Built in 1851 and designed by Henry Isaac Stevens, the former school retains Grade-II listed status so the conversion plans aim to retain much of what currently stands but adapt it to a new use.

However, the former playground area would be transformed into an expansive garden with vegetable growing areas and a hot tub, and some modern outbuildings would be removed.

A document submitted with the plans details the Wirksworth family’s intentions, saying: “The new owners have very little desire to alter the historic fabric or existing historic layout of the building. Having previously owned listed buildings, the applicants are acutely aware of their significance in conserving and revealing further the historic nature of such properties.”

It says the school would be converted into an “impressive primary dwelling for the applicants and their family” with four double bedrooms accommodating three adults and four children.

The building would be converted over the course of four years with extensive and careful work to improve energy efficiency, including improved glazing, insulation and potentially a heat pump and solar panels.

Space for three cars would be created within the school grounds with the report saying on-street parking is already competitive. The plans will be decided by the district council in the next few months.

In 2022, the county council detailed that the Wirksworth Federation of Infant Schools ran two infant schools in Wirksworth, one in Harrison Drive (the application site) and one in Greenway Croft.

The county council said the plan was to close the Harrison Drive site and transfer students to Greenway Croft – the Wirksworth Church of England Infant School, which had had 47 pupils.

It detailed the two infant schools had one joint head teacher but despite “rationalisation of staff and other resources” the federation running them was in a financial deficit and was unable to balance its budget.