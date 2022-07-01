Have your say on changes to Derbyshire Dales town and parish council wards

The Local Government Boundary Commission is recommending changes to the district that would leave it with 34 councillors, five fewer than at present, and 21 wards – four fewer – 17 of them with new boundaries.

The Local Democracy Act of 2009 means that where a parish is divided by district ward boundaries, the parish should be divided to match, so a community governance review is now under way to find out how residents feel about ward changes for those councils affected.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales council, which is leading the process, said: “Recommendations arising from any community governance review should deliver improved community engagement, more cohesive communities, better local democracy and more efficient delivery of services.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is leading the boundary review for lower tier councils.

“In this consultation we genuinely want to hear from local residents on whether they think there is a need for change or are happy with the way things are.”

The plans would leave Matlock Town Council made up of 11 councillors for eight wards, reducing the number of seats for the Hurst Farm ward to one and creating a new Cuckoostone ward with one councillor, which would lie within the Matlock East & Tansley district ward.

Darley Dale Town Council would see 12 councillors representing three wards, reducing the number of councillors for the Darley Dale South ward to four and creating a Morledge ward with one councillor, lying within Matlock West rather than Darley Dale at district level.

The South Darley Parish Council ward of Oaker and Snitterton would also move into Matlock West, while South Darley and Wensley would be in the Bonsall and Winster district ward.

Finally the parish of Northwood and Tinkersley would be incorporated into the new Darley Dale ward.

For more details, including new ward maps, go to https://bit.ly/39JLqL9.