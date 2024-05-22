Happy birthday, as Council celebrates golden anniversary
Bolsover District Council was formed in April 1974 as part of the Local Government Act 1972 which saw the amalgamation of Blackwell Rural District Council, Bolsover Urban District Council and Clowne Urban District Council.
During its early years, the Council’s main headquarters were located outside the district in the old Blackwell Rural District Council offices in Mansfield. In 1994 the Council moved to Sherwood Lodge in Bolsover, which the late HM The Queen Elizabeth II formally opened and then in 2013 it moved to their current headquarters in Clowne.
Since 1974, the district has seen Royal visits, the decline in its main industry coal mining, and the Olympic Torch being paraded through the streets. In addition, the authority has been involved with and overseen several major regeneration projects and community growth initiatives.
Bolsover District Council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Duncan McGregor is the only remaining serving councillor who has represented the authority since its formation and has seen changes galore.
Councillor McGregor said, “We are delighted to celebrate our 50th anniversary as it provides us with an ideal opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the contributions so many people have made to Bolsover District.
“We have proudly served our communities for fifty years and we will continue to deliver high-quality services, regeneration projects and invest in our communities for the people who live, work, visit and play in the district.”
The Council will be staging several events throughout the year including exhibitions and memorabilia that will be on display at various locations throughout the district and they want the local community to get involved.
Cllr McGregor added, “In recognition of the work carried out by our workforce and elected members and the help we have received from our communities we want to look back at the last fifty years and celebrate what has been achieved. So, we would love for people to share their photographs and memories with us of any milestone moments so we can celebrate the past half century.”
If you have any old photographs of the Council or the district or if you used to work at the authority and would be willing to share your stories, then please get in touch with the Council on 01246 242323 or email [email protected]