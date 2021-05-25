Gymnasium plan for former pub and green light for 48-homes - but what else is planned where you live in Derbyshire?
Extensions, homes and work to trees are among the dozens of planning applications submitted and decided in the last week.
These are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in North Derbyshire, for the week commencing May 17:
Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:
16 Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension along with associated internal and external alterations;
93 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension, increase of existing land levels to create raised patio area with 1.8m-high privacy screen to adjoining property and 90cm high balustrade and new steps to garden;
Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea River/Rail Crossing, pff Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Demolition of bridge spanning the Doe Lea River and rail corridors to the east of the former Markham Colliery Site and replacement with alternate greenway;
37 Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single-storey extension and replacement with larger single-storey rear extension, and access and parking to the rear.
Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:
30 Littlemoor Crescent, Newbold: Crowning and thinning of four trees at front of property, removal of branches overhanging telephone lines, removal of any dead branches. Split decision with conditions;
139 Hady Hill, Hady: Heavy pruning is to privet bush at the entrance to the driveway. Conditional permission;
Beetwell Fried Chicken, 13-15 Beetwell Street, Chesterfield: Fire doors on ground floor between shop and staircase, between kitchen and staircase including viewing window and between kitchen and cellar, fire alarm system across three floors. Conditional permission;
10 Neale Bank, Brimington: Second-storey rear extension over existing single-storey extension and front single-storey porch extension. Conditional permission;
14 Canalside Crescent, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
6 Tansley Way, Inkersall: Single-storey extension to the front elevation and conversion of the existing garage to living accommodation. Conditional permission;
27 Tennyson Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and new roof light to side elevation. Conditional permission;
303 Manor Road, Brimington: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
50 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and new garden room. Refused;
11 Station Road, Brimington: Detached garage for the storage of classic vehicles. Conditional permission;
20 George Street, Brimington: Ground-floor extension. Conditional permission;
Land to the front of 108 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Removal of lime tree. Refused;
Unit 1, Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Steeplegate, Chesterfield: Change of use from commercial, business and service to adult gaming centre, two internally illuminated fascia signage, three none-illuminated fan lights and two internally illuminated projecting signs. Conditional permission;
101 Brearley Avenue New Whittington: Single-storey side extension and dropped kerb to the front. Conditional permission;
Read More
Holiday let plan for vacant barn
Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:
Park Cottage Palterton Lane Sutton Scarsdale: Agricultural building to store hay bales, farm machinery and livestock;
Land east of Penny House, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Tree works;
10 Hockley Rise, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension and raised decking;
5A Munro Close, Killamarsh: Retention of timber fence more than two metres in height;
25 Morton Road, Pilsley: Crown lift and crown thin beech tree;
Land between 1 and 3 School Lane, Brackenfield: Detached dwelling;
25 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Crown clean and lift oak tree;
21 Penny Engine Lane, Eckington: Demolition of conservatory to rear elevation and erection of replacement larger extension;
Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley: Change of use from vacant barn into holiday let;
Field off Gateland Lane, Barlow: Farmer/forester's house; three agriculture and forestry storage and work buildings including a timber drying-kiln and other machinery, access track, drilled ground source heat pump and charcoal furnace;
42 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor rear extension and extension of integral garage to the front;
640 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Extension to existing garage for garden equipment and storage and new raised decking with gabion retaining system;
Troway Hall, Main Road, Troway: Agricultural building for shelter and storage.
Green light for holiday chalet
Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:
43 Main Road, Higham: Removal of existing stable/store building and construction of new oak-framed garage/store building. Planning permission not required;
16 Gainsborough Road Dronfield: Crown reduce and thinning of Swedish whitebeam. Conditional permission;
1 Lowry Drive, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension and creation of a pitched roof over garage. Conditional permission;
4 Crofton Rise, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of two-storey side and single-storey front extension. Refused;
3 Church Street, Eckington: Cut back to stump sycamore tree. Refused;
152 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: Two-storey side and single-storey front extensions. Conditional permission;
Springwater Farm, Birkin Lane, Ashover: Holiday chalet. Conditional permission;
Ramshaw Farm, Windmill Lane, Hundall: Change of agricultural buildings to a dwellinghouse. Approved;
1 Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to front entrance. Conditional permission;
16 Town End, Shirland: Demolish existing double garage and workshop and erect new timber garage and workshop with home office over. Conditional permission;
49 Holmley Lane, Dronfield: Single and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
69 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;
Land on the eastern corner of Darley Road and Hungerhill Lane, Stonedge: Alterations to vehicular access and provision of private parking area. Conditional permission;
6A Bridge Street, Killamarsh: Confirm existing occupation of the dwellinghouse is lawful. Approved;
42 Deerpark Crescent, Wingerworth: Drive to front of dwelling with associated supporting wall and change in levels. Withdrawn;
Butterley Farm Bungalow, Butterley Lane, Ashover: Chalet. Conditional permission;
171 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Confirm existing occupation of the dwellinghouse is lawful. Approved;
Doe Lea Stables, Main Road, Troway: Replacement of existing timber cladding to the external elevation with visually similar composite cladding. Conditional permission.
Gym plan for former public house
Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:
122 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Erection of two brick pillars no greater than 1.87m in height to hang Serpentine top-style automated gates, existing retaining wall height to be increased to no more than 1m in height.
Land east of 7A and 7B Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Three industrial units with associated car parking;
80 Cromwell Avenue, Blackwell: Two-storey extension to the side;
29 Franklin Crescent, Whitwell: Garage to side;
16 Church Street East, Pinxton: Wrap-around, single-storey extension to rear/side of dwelling, construction of detached car port and removal of garage building;
Hillside, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Demolition of existing dwelling and replace with new dwelling;
28 Deansgate, Pleasley: White render to the front;
North Star Club, 32 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Conversion of public house into gymnasium/fitness centre on ground floor and one-bedroom flat above;
5 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Render all sides of bungalow;
82-84 Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Two-storey side and rear extensions.
Green light for 50-home housing development
Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:
33 Yew Tree Drive, Shirebrook: Side extension to existing dwelling to create single storey garage with integral WC and bar area to rear garden. Conditional permission;
Playing field to rear of Pleasley Miners Welfare, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Temporary change of use for the holding of a market. Approved;
Land to the side of 24 Rhodes Cottages, Clowne: Single-storey dwelling with detached double garage. Conditional permission;
106 The Hill, Glapwell: Single-storey extension which extends beyond the rear wall by four metres with a maximum height of 3.05m and an eaves height of 2.6m. Prior approval not required;
85 Moor Lane, Bolsover: Bungalow with shared double garage to the rear. Conditional permission;
72 Vale Drive, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
20 Poppyfields, Clowne: Second-storey extension to rear and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
10 Town Street, Pinxton: Two-storey side and extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
Church Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Blackwell: Demolish two-storey outbuilding attached to dwelling, rear two-storey extension, rear single-storey extension, alterations to dwelling and erect new rear extension. Conditional permission;
The Barn, Steetley Farm, Steetley Lane, Steetley: Replacement garage door, replacement doors to timber clad extension, construction of internal wall to the garage to create a hall/passageway from the garage to the back garden, separate space for gym/storage, removal of french doors with pillar between to create larger opening and installation of bi-fold doors, replacement of french doors and kitchen door. Conditional permission;
2 Mason Street, Whitwell: Replacement of all windows and doors on a like-for-like basis. Windows white wood grain effect upvc. Conditional permission;
1 The Swallows, Deep Lane, Hardstoft: Replacement of windows and doors. Conditional permission;
Castle Hill Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Retaining wall and stable block. Approved;
Townend Farm, Lees Lane, South Normanton: Erection of 48 dwellings and retention of the existing farmhouse with details of access. Conditional permission.
Plans for new home office
Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:
10 Yokecliffe Drive, Wirksworth: Replacement garage building and garden room/store/home office;
3 The Lanes, Bolehill: Re-roofing of existing single-storey side extension, insertion of windows and remodeling of existing porch.
Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:
Ash Tree Farm Rodsley Lane Rodsley: Agricultural storage building. Prior approval not required
St Chad’s Graveyard, Long Lane, Longford: Removal of broken limb from horse chestnut tree and remove major deadwood from the tree. Conditional permission;
The Old Post Office, Church Lane, Snelston: Removal of common holly tree. Conditional permission;
3 Florence Drive, Doveridge: Single-storey rear extension and erection of garage. Conditional permission;
Holly House, Lilybank Court, Henry Avenue, Matlock: Works to trees. Conditional permission;
35 Rise End, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Fell silver birch tree and ash tree. Withdrawn;
37 Rise End, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Fell silver birch tree and ash tree. Conditional permission;
Top Of The Hill, Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor: First-floor extension, single-storey extension and external alterations. Approved;
May Cottage, 17 High Street, Doveridge: Domestic outbuilding. Approved;
116 Cavendish Road, Matlock: Porch extension. Approved;
5 Mumford Drive, Ashbourne: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
1 Church Street, Ashbourne: Internal and external alterations in association with conversion. Conditional permission;
24 Cavendish House, Bank Road, Matlock: Remove two holly trees and reduce conifers fronting Lime Grove Walk and conifers on the boudary with the police station. Conditional permission;
Hill View House, Buxton Hall Court, Main Street, Kirk Ireton: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
Land west of B5035 Hopton: Replacement barn for storage with associated holding pen for animal management. Approved;
Biggin Old Hall, Biggin: Rebuild and refurbishment works to barn in association with conversion to ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission;
Gorse Barn, Ashbourne Road, Brassington: Rear extension. Approved;
16 Ashes Avenue, Hulland Ward: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
The Birch's, Church View, Clifton: Ground-floor extension to replace existing lean-to building. Increase height of boundary fence. Approved;
Larks Rest, 3 Ardsley Farm Barns, Hoargate Lane, Hollington: Installation of air source heat pump and solar panels on roof. Conditional permission;
Belmont Cottage, Waterloo Road, Matlock Bath: Remove sycamore tree. Conditional permission;
47 Lime Tree Road, Matlock: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
4 Quixhill Close, Ashbourne: Crown reduce ash tree. Refused.
4 Quixhill Close, Ashbourne: Remove deadwood form ash tree. Conditional permission;
Lilybank House, Henry Avenue, Matlock: Reduce yew tree, fell to ground level two variegated hollies and three horse chestnut trees. Conditional permission;
Land formerly Green Acres, 31 The Green Road, Ashbourne: Dwellinghouse with detached garage. Conditional permission;
Plots 1 & 2, Land at Pump Close, Matlock: Relocation of chimney towards the gable edge, replacement of canopy column with brick wall, to form porch enclosed on three sides, glazed panel above front door. Approved.