These are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in North Derbyshire, for the week commencing May 17:

Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Council:

16 Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension along with associated internal and external alterations;

93 Somersall Park Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension, increase of existing land levels to create raised patio area with 1.8m-high privacy screen to adjoining property and 90cm high balustrade and new steps to garden;

Markham Colliery North Tip Bridge, Doe Lea River/Rail Crossing, pff Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Demolition of bridge spanning the Doe Lea River and rail corridors to the east of the former Markham Colliery Site and replacement with alternate greenway;

37 Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single-storey extension and replacement with larger single-storey rear extension, and access and parking to the rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Council:

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

30 Littlemoor Crescent, Newbold: Crowning and thinning of four trees at front of property, removal of branches overhanging telephone lines, removal of any dead branches. Split decision with conditions;

139 Hady Hill, Hady: Heavy pruning is to privet bush at the entrance to the driveway. Conditional permission;

Beetwell Fried Chicken, 13-15 Beetwell Street, Chesterfield: Fire doors on ground floor between shop and staircase, between kitchen and staircase including viewing window and between kitchen and cellar, fire alarm system across three floors. Conditional permission;

10 Neale Bank, Brimington: Second-storey rear extension over existing single-storey extension and front single-storey porch extension. Conditional permission;

Home extensions are among a number of new planning applications.

14 Canalside Crescent, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

6 Tansley Way, Inkersall: Single-storey extension to the front elevation and conversion of the existing garage to living accommodation. Conditional permission;

27 Tennyson Avenue, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and new roof light to side elevation. Conditional permission;

303 Manor Road, Brimington: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

50 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension and new garden room. Refused;

11 Station Road, Brimington: Detached garage for the storage of classic vehicles. Conditional permission;

20 George Street, Brimington: Ground-floor extension. Conditional permission;

Land to the front of 108 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Removal of lime tree. Refused;

Unit 1, Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Steeplegate, Chesterfield: Change of use from commercial, business and service to adult gaming centre, two internally illuminated fascia signage, three none-illuminated fan lights and two internally illuminated projecting signs. Conditional permission;

101 Brearley Avenue New Whittington: Single-storey side extension and dropped kerb to the front. Conditional permission;

Holiday let plan for vacant barn

Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire Council:

Park Cottage Palterton Lane Sutton Scarsdale: Agricultural building to store hay bales, farm machinery and livestock;

Land east of Penny House, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Tree works;

10 Hockley Rise, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension and raised decking;

5A Munro Close, Killamarsh: Retention of timber fence more than two metres in height;

25 Morton Road, Pilsley: Crown lift and crown thin beech tree;

Land between 1 and 3 School Lane, Brackenfield: Detached dwelling;

25 Holmesdale Close, Dronfield: Crown clean and lift oak tree;

21 Penny Engine Lane, Eckington: Demolition of conservatory to rear elevation and erection of replacement larger extension;

Box Farm, Handley Lane, Handley: Change of use from vacant barn into holiday let;

Field off Gateland Lane, Barlow: Farmer/forester's house; three agriculture and forestry storage and work buildings including a timber drying-kiln and other machinery, access track, drilled ground source heat pump and charcoal furnace;

42 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Single-storey rear extension, first-floor rear extension and extension of integral garage to the front;

640 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Extension to existing garage for garden equipment and storage and new raised decking with gabion retaining system;

Troway Hall, Main Road, Troway: Agricultural building for shelter and storage.

Green light for holiday chalet

Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire Council:

43 Main Road, Higham: Removal of existing stable/store building and construction of new oak-framed garage/store building. Planning permission not required;

16 Gainsborough Road Dronfield: Crown reduce and thinning of Swedish whitebeam. Conditional permission;

1 Lowry Drive, Dronfield: Single-storey side extension and creation of a pitched roof over garage. Conditional permission;

4 Crofton Rise, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and erection of two-storey side and single-storey front extension. Refused;

3 Church Street, Eckington: Cut back to stump sycamore tree. Refused;

152 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: Two-storey side and single-storey front extensions. Conditional permission;

Springwater Farm, Birkin Lane, Ashover: Holiday chalet. Conditional permission;

Ramshaw Farm, Windmill Lane, Hundall: Change of agricultural buildings to a dwellinghouse. Approved;

1 Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to front entrance. Conditional permission;

16 Town End, Shirland: Demolish existing double garage and workshop and erect new timber garage and workshop with home office over. Conditional permission;

49 Holmley Lane, Dronfield: Single and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

69 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land on the eastern corner of Darley Road and Hungerhill Lane, Stonedge: Alterations to vehicular access and provision of private parking area. Conditional permission;

6A Bridge Street, Killamarsh: Confirm existing occupation of the dwellinghouse is lawful. Approved;

42 Deerpark Crescent, Wingerworth: Drive to front of dwelling with associated supporting wall and change in levels. Withdrawn;

Butterley Farm Bungalow, Butterley Lane, Ashover: Chalet. Conditional permission;

171 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Confirm existing occupation of the dwellinghouse is lawful. Approved;

Doe Lea Stables, Main Road, Troway: Replacement of existing timber cladding to the external elevation with visually similar composite cladding. Conditional permission.

Gym plan for former public house

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

122 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Erection of two brick pillars no greater than 1.87m in height to hang Serpentine top-style automated gates, existing retaining wall height to be increased to no more than 1m in height.

Land east of 7A and 7B Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Three industrial units with associated car parking;

80 Cromwell Avenue, Blackwell: Two-storey extension to the side;

29 Franklin Crescent, Whitwell: Garage to side;

16 Church Street East, Pinxton: Wrap-around, single-storey extension to rear/side of dwelling, construction of detached car port and removal of garage building;

Hillside, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Demolition of existing dwelling and replace with new dwelling;

28 Deansgate, Pleasley: White render to the front;

North Star Club, 32 Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Conversion of public house into gymnasium/fitness centre on ground floor and one-bedroom flat above;

5 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Render all sides of bungalow;

82-84 Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Two-storey side and rear extensions.

Green light for 50-home housing development

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council:

33 Yew Tree Drive, Shirebrook: Side extension to existing dwelling to create single storey garage with integral WC and bar area to rear garden. Conditional permission;

Playing field to rear of Pleasley Miners Welfare, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Temporary change of use for the holding of a market. Approved;

Land to the side of 24 Rhodes Cottages, Clowne: Single-storey dwelling with detached double garage. Conditional permission;

106 The Hill, Glapwell: Single-storey extension which extends beyond the rear wall by four metres with a maximum height of 3.05m and an eaves height of 2.6m. Prior approval not required;

85 Moor Lane, Bolsover: Bungalow with shared double garage to the rear. Conditional permission;

72 Vale Drive, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

20 Poppyfields, Clowne: Second-storey extension to rear and single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

10 Town Street, Pinxton: Two-storey side and extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Church Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Blackwell: Demolish two-storey outbuilding attached to dwelling, rear two-storey extension, rear single-storey extension, alterations to dwelling and erect new rear extension. Conditional permission;

The Barn, Steetley Farm, Steetley Lane, Steetley: Replacement garage door, replacement doors to timber clad extension, construction of internal wall to the garage to create a hall/passageway from the garage to the back garden, separate space for gym/storage, removal of french doors with pillar between to create larger opening and installation of bi-fold doors, replacement of french doors and kitchen door. Conditional permission;

2 Mason Street, Whitwell: Replacement of all windows and doors on a like-for-like basis. Windows white wood grain effect upvc. Conditional permission;

1 The Swallows, Deep Lane, Hardstoft: Replacement of windows and doors. Conditional permission;

Castle Hill Farm, Walls Lane, Whitwell Common: Retaining wall and stable block. Approved;

Townend Farm, Lees Lane, South Normanton: Erection of 48 dwellings and retention of the existing farmhouse with details of access. Conditional permission.

Plans for new home office

Latest planning applications submitted to Derbyshire Dales Council:

10 Yokecliffe Drive, Wirksworth: Replacement garage building and garden room/store/home office;

3 The Lanes, Bolehill: Re-roofing of existing single-storey side extension, insertion of windows and remodeling of existing porch.

Latest planning applications decided by Derbyshire Dales Council:

Ash Tree Farm Rodsley Lane Rodsley: Agricultural storage building. Prior approval not required

St Chad’s Graveyard, Long Lane, Longford: Removal of broken limb from horse chestnut tree and remove major deadwood from the tree. Conditional permission;

The Old Post Office, Church Lane, Snelston: Removal of common holly tree. Conditional permission;

3 Florence Drive, Doveridge: Single-storey rear extension and erection of garage. Conditional permission;

Holly House, Lilybank Court, Henry Avenue, Matlock: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

35 Rise End, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Fell silver birch tree and ash tree. Withdrawn;

37 Rise End, Middleton-by-Wirksworth: Fell silver birch tree and ash tree. Conditional permission;

Top Of The Hill, Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor: First-floor extension, single-storey extension and external alterations. Approved;

May Cottage, 17 High Street, Doveridge: Domestic outbuilding. Approved;

116 Cavendish Road, Matlock: Porch extension. Approved;

5 Mumford Drive, Ashbourne: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

1 Church Street, Ashbourne: Internal and external alterations in association with conversion. Conditional permission;

24 Cavendish House, Bank Road, Matlock: Remove two holly trees and reduce conifers fronting Lime Grove Walk and conifers on the boudary with the police station. Conditional permission;

Hill View House, Buxton Hall Court, Main Street, Kirk Ireton: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Land west of B5035 Hopton: Replacement barn for storage with associated holding pen for animal management. Approved;

Biggin Old Hall, Biggin: Rebuild and refurbishment works to barn in association with conversion to ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission;

Gorse Barn, Ashbourne Road, Brassington: Rear extension. Approved;

16 Ashes Avenue, Hulland Ward: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

The Birch's, Church View, Clifton: Ground-floor extension to replace existing lean-to building. Increase height of boundary fence. Approved;

Larks Rest, 3 Ardsley Farm Barns, Hoargate Lane, Hollington: Installation of air source heat pump and solar panels on roof. Conditional permission;

Belmont Cottage, Waterloo Road, Matlock Bath: Remove sycamore tree. Conditional permission;

47 Lime Tree Road, Matlock: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

4 Quixhill Close, Ashbourne: Crown reduce ash tree. Refused.

4 Quixhill Close, Ashbourne: Remove deadwood form ash tree. Conditional permission;

Lilybank House, Henry Avenue, Matlock: Reduce yew tree, fell to ground level two variegated hollies and three horse chestnut trees. Conditional permission;

Land formerly Green Acres, 31 The Green Road, Ashbourne: Dwellinghouse with detached garage. Conditional permission;

Plots 1 & 2, Land at Pump Close, Matlock: Relocation of chimney towards the gable edge, replacement of canopy column with brick wall, to form porch enclosed on three sides, glazed panel above front door. Approved.