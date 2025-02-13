Green light to transform derelict former Derbyshire garden centre into canal-side watersports business

A Derbyshire watersports company manufacturing clothing for Olympic athletes has been granted approval to set up a new canal-side base.

Derbyshire Dales District Council members granted approval to Peak UK Kayaking to redevelop the former Cromford garden centre site on the A6 and next to the canal.

Pete Astles, who runs Peak UK Kayaking, told the meeting how the firm designed and manufactured kits for numerous Olympic teams at the London, Rio, Tokyo and Paris competitions, including many winning athletes.

The base, now approved, would also provide canal-side facilities for Paddlepeak, the company’s charity, which provides children with the opportunity to take part in kayaking and also helps to clear litter from the River Derwent.

The former Cromford Garden Centre on the A6, next to the Cromford Canal.

Cromford garden centre, which closed in 2006, has become a “derelict and dangerous” site, Mr Astles said, which has become a haven for urban explorers, but would now be given a new lease of life, including providing 12 new jobs.

Mark Proctor, a Cromford resident who works for the company, and also won bronze in the 2015 Canoe Slalom World Championships in London, said the decision was “almost a no-brainer” and represented a good investment in the area, regenerating a “dangerous mess”.

Cllr Richard Walsh, a member of Cromford Parish Council, said the authority “welcomed” the “rejuvenation” of the site, but had concerns over the handling of foul sewage and the potential for river pollution.

Mr Astles, who grew up in the Lake District, said he moved the company to Cromford Mills in 1995 and to Darley Dale in 2012, and now produces 35,000 garments a year.

He said the proposed base would be “high quality”, including local stone and wooden cladding, sustainable materials, low energy lighting and air source heat pumps.

Mr Astles said the company wanted to “bring the textile industry back to Cromford and inspire local people” along with caring for the Derwent Valley Mills and Cromford Canal.

Council officers said the site would generate far less traffic than the previous “abandoned” use and that they would work with the Environment Agency and others to ensure that foul sewage would be handled carefully and without a negative impact on the river and canal.

Eight supporting letters were submitted by members of the public backing the project, saying it would improve the appearance of the site and restore the canalside, providing improved recreation facilities for children.