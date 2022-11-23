Grade II listed Peak District school takes steps to stop future flooding

Derbyshire County Council has applied to Peak District National Park Authority for consent to install flood defences at the Grade II listed Rowsley C of E Primary School.

The school, which dates back to 1840, is located in Woodhouse Road, close to where the River Wye meets the River Derwent in the village of Rowsley, which has endured severe flooding in recent years, including a tragic incident in 2019 when former High Sheriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall drowned.

In a planning application to PDNPA Impact statements revealed how the flood damage has affected staff, parents and children.

Rowsley School Front. Picture taken from Peak District National Park Authority planning documents.

Parent Claire Mead said: “My older son (now at Lady Manners) came to help with the clear out of the wrecked school belongings (pretty much everything).

“He was really upset, he threw away ‘Happy Bear’ in a skip… this small thing really struck a chord with him as he had memories of being allowed to take Happy Bear home.

“It’s small, silly things like that that stand out in your memory.”

Parent and school governor Sarah Charker said her daughter had been left with nightmares following the floods.

Rowlsey Flooding.

The village hall was used to teach the children while restoration work was carried out on the school, however she commented that the space was not ideal as it was very noisy with no outside play space.

Business officer Shelley Middlebrook said it felt ‘upsetting and demoralising’ to have to throw away children’s work, toys, games and ICT equipment amongst the numerous water-damaged items.

“I also saw my office soaked through and foul-smelling, with black pen marks over everything that had to be ripped out (which was everything from furniture to the photocopier, to paperwork),” she added.

In a planning design and access statement, Concertus Design and Property Consultants said: “Due to the ongoing climate crisis that our world is currently facing, freak weather events in the form of droughts and flooding become increasingly likely.

Rowsley Flooding Floor. Picture taken from Peak District National Park Authority planning documents.

“Therefore, it is now more important than ever to provide the appropriate means to ensure the important buildings of Derbyshire are adequately protected.”

The planning authority hopes to make a decision by December 28.

