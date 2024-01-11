Glapwell charity benefits from £5k grant

A local charity in Glapwell is benefiting from a £5,405 grant to help provide a new range cooker and catering equipment to use in the Glapwell Centre kitchen.

The Glapwell Guardians applied for the funding from Bolsover District Council’s Rural Fund and will help purchase a new electric range cooker, extractor system and professional catering equipment giving them the opportunity to increase usage of the centre.

The Glapwell Centre kitchen has already been refurbished as part of Glapwell Parish Council’s plans to widen the range of activities available, increase the usage and make the centre more attractive for community and voluntary groups to hire and use.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “As we all know community centres are often the heartbeat of local communities, bringing people together for celebrations, activities or part of a group and an important element of this is the kitchen where refreshments can be provided.

New range cooker in the Glapwell Centre

“So, to be able to help fund these important pieces of equipment is a great use of the Rural Fund and I am positive it will have a beneficial impact for all its users.”

It is anticipated that the refurbishment of the kitchen and the addition of these important facilities will increase the numbers using the centre to over 1,000 per year and attract more groups

Mandy Chambers, Chair of Bolsover Partnership who will administer the money said, “The Rural Fund is all about improving local facilities and supporting our communities and what better way to do this than by improving the facilities at what is already a popular venue in Glapwell.”

