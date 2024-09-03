Funding approval gives green light for Derby’s Eastern Gateway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shopping and leisure destination, Derbion, has confirmed that work to transform a new gateway to Derby city centre will begin this month, after final funding arrangements for the project were approved by Derby City Council.

The Eastern Gateway, delivered by Derbion and part-funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund, will create a new façade and urban garden, transforming the area opposite the bus station and the eastern entrance to Derbion.

Work will begin this month and is due for completion during the first half of 2025.

Managing Director at Derbion, Beth McDonald, commented: “The Eastern Gateway project will create a welcoming new entrance to the city centre, transforming the environment and encouraging footfall and visitors by opening up the space and introducing an urban square.

Proposed CGI

“We’re looking forward to getting underway with the development next month and seeing the positive difference that it makes for the city.”

Councillor Nadine Peatfield, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for City Centre, Regeneration, Strategy and Policy at Derby City Council said: “I’m thrilled that this project is moving ahead, marking another significant step in the revitalisation of Derby’s city centre.

“By transforming this area, we’re not just enhancing the look and feel of the city, but also creating a space everyone can enjoy. This development will be key to better connecting different parts of the city centre, making it more accessible and welcoming. It reflects our commitment to ensuring Derby’s future is bright, inclusive, and full of opportunities.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have."

Proposed CGI

Derby City Council was awarded £15 million by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund to support the development of the city centre, £3 million has been allocated to the Eastern Gateway – Derbion scheme with Derbion contributing a further £1 million.