Former Derbyshire public toilet block to re-open as cafe

The conversion of a former public toilet block in a Derbyshire town into a cafe has been welcomed by councillors.

Nearly three years after their closure by Erewash Borough Council due to budget cuts, the former public toilets at the Gallows Inn Playing Fields in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, now have a new lease of life.

The renovated facility, known as cafe and takeaway Gallows Grub, which opened in early July, now has planning permission from the very authority which closed and sold the former public convenience.

New owners Carly Booth and her husband, who live in Ilkeston, have been busy renovating the building including removing 34 tonnes of rubble, blocking up entrances and installing new roofing, opening the cafe on July 8.

The former Gallows Inn Playing Fields public toilet block in Ilkeston. Image from Lacey & Owen Architectural Services.

Ms Booth posted the day before the opening: “Wow what a journey our renovation has been, we have put our hearts and souls into hopefully creating a place which can bring people together, enjoying the beautiful views whilst having a cuppa and some food.”

Following the first day she said: “Huge thank you to everyone who has come to visit us at the Grub so far. We can’t tell you how much your kind words and lovely feedback means to us after all our hard work.”

In May, the borough council had celebrated the sale of the site to Ms Booth, who had said the cafe venture was a 50th birthday present to herself and a “leap of faith” from her Derbyshire County Council job.

At a borough council meeting on Wednesday night (August 13), councillors unanimously approved the retrospective planning permission, which includes an outdoor seating area and new windows.

Cllr Robert Mee said: “I was dead against the closure of Erewash toilets and this is an exciting use of a lovely building and while I have used it before, I will use it again.”

Cllr Harrison Broadhurst quipped: “I hope you will use it in a different capacity.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Kate Fennelly said: “I welcomed this development. I love what she has done.”

Cllr Margaret Griffiths said: “It is a lovely use of the building but of course Erewash still needs toilets.”

The former public toilet block was closed in September 2022, having been first approved by the authority in 1992, bringing an end to 30 years of use.