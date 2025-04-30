Former Derbyshire nursing home site to be converted into 21 homes despite highway concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield planners have given the green light to convert the site of a former nursing home into 21 homes, despite concerns about how the scheme’s unadopted, private road will be maintained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning committee at Chesterfield Borough Council approved The Spinney Brimington Ltd’s planning application dfor 21 homes at The Spinney, near Woodlands, in Brimington.

But several committee members raised concerns about how plans for the new estate’s unadopted, private road – which will not be maintained by Derbyshire County Council – would be preserved after the development was completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme’s homes include 10 pairs of semi-detached properties plus a single detached house and an access road which would be extended into the site and this would be private with a footpath.

The plan has been given the green light

Cllr Mick Brady said he felt such a development should be served by an adopted highway because he has two unadopted highways in his ward area and he described them as being an ‘absolute nightmare’.

A private, unadopted road is a highway not owned by Derbyshire County Council which would otherwise take responsibility for its upkeep and maintenance at agreed public expense if it was deemed to be adopted.

Cllr Barry Bingham who said he has about half-a-dozen unadopted roads in his ward also described them as an ‘absolute nightmare’ because some residents will refuse to pay towards any maintenance of an unadopted road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire County Council highways authority spokesperson also stated: “A development of this size should ideally be served by an adopted highway.

Plans for how the new homes would look

“However, given the narrow width of the existing access to the site it is not clear if this could be achieved.

“If the road is to remain private, it would still need to be constructed to an adoptable standard which would allow access for the council’s refuse freighters and fire appliances.”

Despite the concerns the borough council’s report into the planning application confirmed there are no statutory objections in terms of highways as well as climate, flooding, drainage and biodiversity that could restrict the approval of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although the council received two representations from residents claiming the scheme would be ‘overlooking’ and that it posed a loss of privacy for residents at nearby Wayside Court, the authority stated these matters had been considered and that a loss of view was not a material planning consideration.

Cllr Brady said that despite his concerns, he felt the committee should still support the scheme because it was to be built on a brownfield site.

The planning committee voted unanimously to grant planning permission for the scheme subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement with a financial contribution from the developer towards infrastructure in lieu of on-site affordable housing.

Other conditions include: Restricted demolition and construction times; Access, parking and turning facilities; A surface water management and maintenance plan; A landscaping scheme; And a site investigation to establish any risks posed by the area’s past coal mining history.