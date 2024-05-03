Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Erewash Borough Council planning officials have approved the conversion of the Grade-II listed former Ritz cinema and bingo hall, on the corner of South Street and Coronation Street in Ilkeston.

The plans, from Parliament House Limited, say that the conversion into a gym would “help secure the long-term future of the building” and “inject additional life and commerce in the immediate area through a much-welcomed increase in local footfall”.

In its application, the developer said a gym and fitness centre operator has already expressed interest in the building, following a marketing exercise, and wants to move in as soon as possible.

As part of the conversion, the existing stage and refreshment kiosk would be removed while the glazed screen between the former cafe and main auditorium would be partially removed.

The scheme does not include any parking spots and the application does not say how many jobs the gym and fitness centre could create.

A report from borough council planning officials, approving the conversion plans, said: “Some features have been damaged by lack of maintenance, vandalism, or unauthorised works of alteration since the building was listed.

“As such, the application seeks approval also of a schedule of works for repair, restoration and replacement. The building was listed in 2000 ‘as a remarkably complete example of a fine cinema of the 1930s’.

This is what the inside of the Ritz in South Street and Coronation Street Ilkeston used to look like when it was a cinema.

“The proposed use is considered to be sympathetic to the listed building’s original purpose and design in principle. By putting the building back to use it will contribute to its upkeep, longevity, and positive perception of its contribution to Ilkeston’s built and cultural history.

A report submitted by the owners said: “The Bingo Hall has stood empty since its closure in 2018, which has led under previous ownerships to a period of neglect and a general lack of maintenance to the building fabric, internally and externally.

“Lack of occupation is now resulting in regular break-ins by local hooligans, who are unfortunately carrying out wanton vandalism, despite numerous attempts to keep them out by the current owner and continued police surveillance.”

The former Ritz cinema, built in 1938 is a focal point of the town’s redevelopment. Several ideas for the venue have been pitched over the years – particularly since its closure as a bingo hall in 2018.

In May last year, Parliament House Limited had submitted plans to the borough council to turn the venue into a pub, ideally run by Wetherspoon.

Last summer the council had seen the Ritz, built in 1938, as a focal point for the town’s redevelopment, saying that it was “deteriorating” and that the cost of refurbishment after five years of being derelict outweighed the potential value to businesses – unless there was an injection of public funding.

It claimed that without a “public subsidy” “the property will continue to deteriorate and have a negative effect on the adjacent high street”.

The council had aimed to buy the building, fully refurbish it and let it back out to a “food court, market hall or entertainment venue operator”. However, this overall £20 million funding bid to central Government, including other town centre improvements such as buying and re-letting long-term empty shops, was rejected in January.