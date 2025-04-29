Five Derbyshire councils to review Green Belt maps after Government cash awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Derbyshire councils have confirmed their intention to begin a review of protected Green Belt areas amid criticism of the Government’s new planning legislation from environmental groups.

Authorities for Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, Amber Valley, High Peak and Derby have each been awarded £70,000 in Government funding to undertake Green Belt reviews in respect of recent updates to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

Politicians in Westminster are looking to encourage housing and infrastructure development by lowering previous regulatory obstacles and that could open up new areas of the Derbyshire countryside, but local councils maintain that any decisions are still some way off.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This funding will be used to assess land currently within the local Green Belt and ensure it is meeting the functions set out in national planning policy. Whilst also trying to identify land which would meet the Government’s new Grey Belt definition.

Parts of Derbyshire's Green Belt could be opened up for development by changes in national planning policy.

“The Green Belt in Chesterfield has not been fully reviewed for over 30 years but the review does not necessarily mean that it will be altered.”

They added: “The Green Belt Review supports the development of a new Local Plan for Chesterfield borough and only through the Local Plan can the Green Belt be amended.

“We are currently seeking residents’ views to be incorporated into a new Local Plan and there will be further opportunities for people to get involved in the new Local Plan process later this year.”

A representative for North East Derbyshire adopted a similar stance: “This council sought the funding on the basis that a Green Belt review would be likely to form a necessary part of the evidence base for a new local plan, in light of the Government’s changes to national Green Belt policy and the significant increase in the housing target that has resulted from a change to the way that need is calculated via a change to national planning policy.

“A Green Belt review was carried out during the process of developing the current Local Plan (in 2017) but, given the changes to national policy in the intervening period (including the much increased annual housing target), we need to revisit that in order to ensure that we have a robust approach moving forward with the new Local Plan.”

Adding a layer of uncertainty to the picture is the possibility of Derbyshire’s districts and boroughs merging into new authorities within the next few years.

It is not yet clear how existing Local Plans and housing targets might be combined in that scenario, but authorities are already looking at potentially coordinating their Green Belt reviews.

No exact timeline for the reviews has not been set at this stage but the process should be complete by the end of this year.

As well as cross-boundary discussions, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire councils have previously factored in policies for the Sheffield city region and that may be a consideration again now.

The NEDDC spokesman said: “The council is currently considering how the funding will be spent, including working with other councils. It is too early to speculate on the likely outcome or implications of such a review, however, the evidence will be made available to the public as part of the wider preparation of the Local Plan.”

“There is a duty to co-operate on all Councils, recognising that need for development does not stop at administrative boundaries. To be absolutely clear however, this duty is about working together in the public interest and not about one council imposing an unwanted situation on a neighbouring authority.”

Green Belt protections are intended to prevent the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas and safeguard countryside, but in 2024 the Government defined a new ‘grey belt’ designation for lower quality sites within the Green Belt which might be better used for construction.

Councils have long insisted that local policy will be focused primarily on developing ‘brownfield’ sites first, but developers do not always share that position and authorities face pressure to meet housing targets or risk having developments imposed on them from Westminster.

The changes to the NPPF are likely to be accompanied by an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill which would remove the current requirement to consult with various expert parties in the early planning stages for critical infrastructure projects.

That has sparked concerns among environmental groups about potential threats to protected and sensitive areas of nature.

Matt Browne, head of public affairs at the Wildlife Trusts, said: “The Government is proposing changes through the Planning Bill which would be disastrous for the natural world and undermine infrastructure delivery.

“Removing the opportunity for experts to improve proposals at an early stage could lead to badly designed infrastructure which harms precious natural areas and destroy communities’ much-loved green spaces.”

He added: “Having input and expertise early in the process is meant to nip project problems in the bud. Its removal will lead to badly planned, costly projects which run into trouble later on – causing economic damage to match the environmental harms.”

Taken altogether, the legislative changes and Green Belt review could have some bearing on the live debate over plans to run a new 60-kilometre power line along pylons across the northern Amber Valley, although that remains to be seen.

A representative for Amber Valley Borough Council said the authority could not comment ahead of this week’s local elections.

Residents and employers in Chesterfield can share their views on what should be included in the borough’s new Local Plan by visiting chesterfield.gov.uk/new-local-plan.

