First look as Chesterfield’s latest town centre development opens its doors

The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, built on the donut roundabout, was opened earlier this week.
The development provides flexible, modern office spaces in the town centre – as well as access to business support for new and established firms alike.
Here are 12 photos which show businesses what they can expected from the newly completed development.
1. Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre
The Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre was officially opened with a small ceremony on Wednesday, July 13.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Flagship development
The flagship centre will help new businesses start in the town - and enable established businesses to grow further.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. ‘Absolutely fabulous’
Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said the centre was “absolutely fabulous”.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. 32 offices
The Enterprise Centre includes 32 office suites in a range of sizes.
Photo: Brian Eyre