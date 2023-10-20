An emergency rest centre has been at Queen’s Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield for those who have been evacuated from their property due to flooding.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council is working with Derbyshire County Council and emergency service partners to respond to emerging issues and support local communities.

Anyone who has been evacuated from their home is encouraged to stay with family or friends where it is safe to travel and possible to do so – but an emergency rest centre has also been set up at the centre on Boythorpe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a major incident affecting large parts of the borough, including the town centre and Chatsworth Road areas.

Anyone who has been evacuated from their home is encouraged to stay with family or friends where it is safe to travel and possible to do so – but an emergency rest centre has also been set up at the centre on Boythorpe Road.

“All agencies are working together to protect residents and businesses, but this is a challenging and quickly evolving situation.

“We would urge everyone to adhere to the following important safety and travel advice –please follow any instructions received from the emergency services, only travel if essential, never walk or drive through floodwater and please look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends.

“We are responding to calls for assistance from people and supporting our most vulnerable residents, but in the event of a life-threatening situation please ensure you call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our services are affected, we will keep our website and social media channels up to date with the latest information and please follow Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for updates.”

Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley closed to customers at 3.30pm on Friday 20 October – but Queen’s Park Sports Centre remains open as an official rest centre. Please check social media and the council’s website for details about services over the weekend.

Bin collections have been suspended today – please re-present your bin on Monday, October 23 and it will be collected as soon as possible

Please check www.chesterfield.gov.uk for service updates as they emerge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who needs to contact the council out of hours should call 01246 345395

People are urged to adhere to the following safety advice: