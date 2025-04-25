Election: Don’t forget to have your say on Thursday 1 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of residents will go to the polls on Thursday 1 May to cast their votes in the Derbyshire County Council election.

For the first time in four years all 64 county council seats will be contested in the election, with polling stations opening their doors from 7am to 10pm.

A total of 353 candidates are standing across 64 divisions (sometimes called wards), and people can find out who is standing in their area here.

As well as candidates’ names division by division, people will also find the party or group the candidates are representing.

VOTE! Polling station photo by Red Dot on Unsplash

Since the last county council election in 2021 new boundaries have been introduced by The Local Government Boundary Commission and most people will see a change to their usual division/ward. There are now 64 divisions/wards, rather than 61, and now just one councillor will represent each division, whereas historically three Derbyshire divisions have had two councillors. Residents can find out more about the new electoral divisions at Boundary maps of Derbyshire - Derbyshire Observatory.

District and borough councils are responsible for administering the Derbyshire County Council election at a local level on behalf of the authority and they organise and run the polling stations and the vote counting. The counting of the votes will take place in each of the eight Derbyshire districts and boroughs on Friday (2 May), starting from midday.

Results will start to be declared after midday into the afternoon on 2 May and people will be able to follow the results on district and borough websites as well as the county council’s website and its Facebook page.

Derbyshire residents who have registered to vote should have received their polling cards through the door telling them where to go to vote, which in some cases may have changed from where they have voted before. Residents are reminded to take an accepted form of photo ID along with them when they go to vote.

People who have registered to vote but not received a polling card will still be able to vote.

Derbyshire County Council Managing Director Emma Alexander said: “The council’s 64 democratically elected councillors are responsible for making decisions about local services on behalf of all our residents and their communities, including issues such as spending on schools and roads, caring for older people and vulnerable people, safeguarding children and waste and recycling.

“That’s why it’s so important that people use their vote and have their say in choosing the right people who will work hard on their behalf.”

More information about the Derbyshire County Council election can be found at: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/election