Dronfield councillor is third North East Derbyshire Conservative in six months to leave party

Councillor Paul Parkin, who sits on Dronfield Town Council (DTC) as well as being portfolio member for finance at North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), announced his decision to become an independent member on social media this week.

He said: “My personal circumstances are now very different from when I stood as a councillor in 2019.

“These have to be factored into my calculations however after the summer of Westminster shenanigans really left my faith in the Parliamentary Conservative party non-existent.

Councillor Paul Parkin, who sits on Dronfield Town Council (DTC) as well as being portfolio member for finance at North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), announced his decision to become an independent member on social media this week.

“Add to that the way I feel about party politics in parish and town councils warping the outcomes for local people and you will see why I could not continue in all good faith.

“I took a long time to make my decision to make sure.

“I came to realise that I cannot continue to represent that party and still maintain my personal integrity.”

In September, fellow DTC and NEDDC member Councillor Roger Hall alleged incidents of ‘intimidation’ and ‘controlling behaviour’ had caused him to leave the Tory group and continue as an Independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killamarsh councillor Mo Potts’ made the move from Conservative to Independent in July amid claims of bullying among party members, a year after former Tory Councillor Anthony Hutchinson chose to resign from Dronfield Town Council altogether.

Conservative leader of DTC and Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Councillor Angelique Foster said: “Paul has been a valued member of the Dronfield Conservative group and has worked hard to make a difference in his various roles at town council.

“The council comprises of 19 councillors all doing their very best to represent the interests of residents and the community as a whole.

“I am sure Paul will continue in the role he was elected to regardless of which political party he belongs to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish him all the best for the future.”

Leader of the North East Derbyshire Conservative group Councillor Alex Dale commented: “Paul is a good friend and has been a valued colleague and I know he will be missed across the district council’s Conservative group.

“He has also made a really positive contribution to the council as portfolio holder for finance and I am very grateful to him for his support in this role over the past three years.

“Paul was elected as a Conservative and I’m really disappointed he has chosen not to continue his term as one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand there were a few reasons for Paul’s departure, including personal, and also in relation to his concerns about the party nationally and at other tiers of local government.

“I have had personal assurances from Paul that his decision to leave is not in any way related to the district group or the administration at district council and he remains proud of what we have achieved together.”